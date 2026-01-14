Jim Bowden Rips Cody Bellinger Over Yankees Negotiations

The New York Yankees are in a good old fashioned showdown with outfielder and free agent Cody Bellinger.

While the Pinstripes are keen to bring Bellinger back after his 29 home run season in 2025, the 30 year old is reportedly looking for a contract worth over $200 million and around seven years. The Yankees, not sold on extending Bellinger until he's nearly 40, have stood firm on their offer being for five years.

According to former Cincinnati Reds general manager and national writer for The Athletic, Bellinger's contract asks are a huge mistake because better free agents have signed lesser deals this offseason.

"...if it is true, this demand is ridiculous," he wrote. "Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman all got five years and have been way more consistent over the last five seasons than Bellinger. In addition, a year ago the Cubs had to pay down Bellinger's salary in order to trade him to the Yankees."

Yankees, Cody Bellinger Can't Get Deal Done

Despite Bellinger's excellent season, with an OPS of .813 and bWAR of 5.1, Bowden is right. Other players who have been more consistent over their careers and are younger than Bellinger are not asking for the same gigantic contract. While Bellinger's manager, Scott Boras, is known for being a tough negotiator, it appears as though the parties are at an impasse.

Bowden went on to brutally rip Bellinger for not taking the Yankees' latest offer when there clearly isn't a better one on the table.

"The only way Bellinger's demands to the Yankees can be in that stratosphere is if he has that number on the table from another team, and it doesn't appear that he does, unless there is a mystery team no one knows about."

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts at second base after hitting a double in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees are reportedly beginning to pivot away from talks with Bellinger to pursuing other options. They finally made their first big move of this offseason, trading four prospects to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Ryan Weathers. That plugged a big hole in a starting rotation marred by injury, and obtaining a heavy-hitting outfielder should be next on the list.

While once upon a time that would have been good news for Bellinger, the Yankees might be turning their heads. Even if the market for Kyle Tucker is heating up, many analysts think Kyle Tucker would be a better get for the team, and more deserving of the kind of contract Bellinger is trying to secure.

"The best solution is probably for Bellinger to take the Yankees' last offer and if he doesn't, he'll likely have to do what Alonso and Bregman did last offseason and accept a short-term deal with an opt-out, which worked out for both of them in the long run," Bowden wrote.

