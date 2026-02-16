Yankees Still Have One Trade to Make Before Opening Day

The clock is ticking for the New York Yankees. Spring Training has begun and their special Opening Night matchup against the San Francisco Giants on March 25 is only about five weeks away. While New York has made some moves this offseason, there's one position they should trade for before the season begins: relief pitcher.

While it would be easy to suggest the Yankees should target the biggest name starting pitcher they can (Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal comes to mind after a gnarly difference of opinion that lead contract arbitration), the bullpen looks much weaker than the starting rotation.

David Bednar is a solid closer who helped secure postseason wins in his first opportunity to do so after the Yankees acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. However, with the departure of both Luke Weaver and Devin Williams to the New York Mets, the rest of the bullpen is under tested.

Feb 13, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) throws a pitch during live batting practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

To avoid a repeat of last season's scramble for another relief pitcher, the Yankees should make a deal now. Jasson Dominguez has no clear place in starting lineup with Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham all signed on (even Aaron Boone admits the minors might be a place for Dominguez to get more reps). The Yankees could part ways with "The Martian" and try to package him in a deal for another reliever.

Dominguez had some ups and downs last season. If New York did chose to deal him, it could be beneficial to try to do so now, while his potential remains high, instead of in the middle of what could be another rocky season.

Potential Relievers Yankees Could Acquire Via Trade

One of the best options on the market is probably be Houston Astros right hander Bryan Abreu. Abreu made seven saves out of 12 opportunities last season and posted a 2.28 ERA through 71 innings. The Astros may not want to part ways with Abreu, though, as he has the fifth highest WAR of relievers across the the last four seasons, according to Fan Graphs.

If the Yankees aren't able to make a deal for Abreu, there are still other options. St. Louis Cardinals left-hander JoJo Romero posted a 2.07 ERA with eight saves last season, and could be viewed as a trade piece for a team trying to rebuild. Both Abreu and Romero are free agents next season, so the Yankees wouldn't be taking on a massive, lengthy contract.

The current Yankees relievers could still prove themselves throughout Spring Training, but the team would be wise to try to boost the bullpen.

