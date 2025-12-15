Former Yankees Star Wants to Be On Donald Trump’s Team

Former New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira, now running for congress in Texas' 21st congressional district, recently commented on his political alignment with a reference to his baseball career.

In a recent video promoting his campaign, Teixeira likened his conservative alignment to baseball teams he has previously played for, noting that he would like to play on Trump's team.

“I’m a conservative political outsider running for Congress to fight for America First,” Mark Teixeira wrote in a caption for the video. “President Trump needs strong allies to deliver for our great nation.”

“I’ve been on a lot of great teams, and President Trump’s team is one I want to be on – to secure the border and crush the cartels," Teixeira said in the video.

The video made repeated reference to Trump, focusing primarily on his pro-Trump allegiance.

I’m a conservative political outsider running for Congress to fight for America First. President Trump needs strong allies to deliver for our great nation. pic.twitter.com/BhycmZJW7V — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) December 9, 2025

Teixeira has aligned with Trump on policy throughout his campaign and came out as a strong supporter in August during the announcement that he intended to run for office.

“As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional,” Mark Teixeira said in a statement back in August. “It takes teamwork to win, and I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual Liberty.”

Teixeira's Campaign

Oct 2, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) waves to fans after he is pulled from the field in his final Major League game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Teixeira announced his campaign for congress following incumbent Republican Chip Roy's announcement that he would be running for Texas Attorney General. This would be Teixeira's first political role. Previously, Teixeira endorsed Marco Rubio for president during the 2016 general election.

The former first baseman played eight seasons with the Yankees from 2009-2016, winning the Yankees' most recent World Series with them, and retired a Yankee. Previously, he had played for the Texas Rangers from 2003-2007, the Atlanta Braves from 2007-2008, and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for the latter part of the 2008 season.

Teixeira signed with the Yankees for an eight-year, $180 million contract in 2009. After his retirement in 2016, he served as the National League's hitting coach in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.

Trump and the Yankees

Other former Yankees who have voiced favor for Trump have included retired starter Mariano Rivera and retired outfielder Johnny Damon. Rivera was awarded a presidential medal of freedom from Trump in 2019.

Trump visited the Yankees clubhouse in September on the anniversary of 9/11. Commenting on the meeting, Aaron Judge described it as a "surreal day."

