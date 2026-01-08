Former Top Prospect Rips Yankees Front Office

Clint Frazier was one of the prospects the New York Yankees obtained in the Andrew Miller trade. Summer 2016 was one of the few times the team found itself in rebuild mode.

Frazier came with a lot of promise, and much was made of his legendary bat speed, but his playing career has concluded, and he has moved more into an analyst role these days. Speaking about the team, Frazier has been critical of the organization and how it relays information to fans. According to him, they have a specific way to control the narrative.

"I said the Yankees will piss on your head and tell you it's raining," Clint Frazier said on a livestream with WFAN host Keith McPherson.

"Like they use Jack Curry as a mouthpiece to either tell you that they're out on a guy or in on a guy. And I always find it interesting because I feel like the guys that don't want to go up there and say exactly why they're out on somebody know that they'll get eviscerated. You know what I mean? They use Jack Curry because they know that he is somebody that the fans trust."

What the Front Office Can Do

Whether this is true or not, if you were to ask fans what their most significant issue with the front office this winter is, it would be less about how they communicate to the masses and more about the fact that they have not done anything. Brian Cashman could get on a podium once a week and tell everybody directly what he is thinking, but if it leads to a whole lot of nothing, as it has, the frustrations will still be there.

Not that the Yankees should be making moves to appease their fanbase. The primary goal should be fielding the best team possible, and fans are not good architects when it comes to team building, but if they did want to curry favor, simply making moves is a start.

Not just any warm body, however. Another Mexican League MVP will not do it. Bringing in a valuable bat or pitcher from outside the organization, who could be a three-to-four-win player by WAR, will change everybody's mood. It would happen fast.

