Yankees Were Never Close to Edward Cabrera

The New York Yankees have missed out on another starting pitcher that could have bolstered an injured rotation. Per Bleacher Nation's Michael Cerami, the Miami Marlins are finalizing a deal that will send right hander Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs. It's not yet clear who the Cubs are sending to Miami in return.

Cabrera had emerged as a possible solution for the Yankees as a long, quiet offseason becomes even longer and quieter. Cabrera posted a 3.53 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 26 starts and 137.2 innings in 2025 with the Marlins.

Rubbing Salt in the Wound

To add insult to injury, New York Post insider Jon Heyman shared that the Yankees were never close to a deal for the former Marlin, despite earlier reports that the team was very interested in adding him.

The news almost certainly will incite frustration for the Yankees' faithful. Despite manager Aaron Boone insisting that the club doesn't need a new pitcher (but "it would be nice"), the Yankees rotation is banged up heading into 2026.

Both Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt required Tommy John surgery in 2025. While Cole is expected to be back in June, Schmidt could miss the entire season if he doesn't recovery well. Carlos Rodón had to have a bone spur shaved down and loose bodies removed from his left elbow, leaving him down for the count as well.

That leaves just two for-sure flame-throwers on Opening Day: ace Max Fried and rookie sensation Cam Schlittler. When Rodón returns around April, the rotation will get another boost but it certainly would be more than nice to see the Yankees address the problem instead of playing through it.

Yankees Miss Out on Another Starter

Cabrera isn't the only available pitching option that the Pinstripes have missed out on. They were constantly linked (then unlinked) to recently posted Japanese star Tatsuya Imai, who ended up signing with the Houston Astros instead.

Now, the market is shrinking. The Yankees could make a play for Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddie Peralta, and have been mentioned in the conversation for Detroit Tigers Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

However, the team doesn't seem particularly motivated to add another starter and likely isn't willing to part with the necessary capital to get either player. Instead, they're focused on signing Cody Bellinger to a new, massive contract, or pivoting should the 30-year old chose another club.

