Legendary Yankees Manager Getting John Turturro Documentary
Iconic filmmaker and actor John Turturro will be directing a documentary about legendary New York Yankees manager Joe Torre, called simply, Joe Torre. The documentary is in the works from "Motto Pictures, MLB Studios, and Banijay America’s BD4", per Deadline.
Turturro on Joe Torre Documentary
In a recent interview, Turturro opened up about what drew him to Torre as a subject and the awe he feels for him as a person.
“Joe Torre’s lifelong journey to the World Series is full of ups and downs, twists and turns, through a changing landscape and turbulent times. There’s something deeply human about Joe Torre’s quiet strength,” Turturro said, per Deadline's Matt Grobar. "In a time when men in sports hid their emotions behind toughness, Joe defied convention. His strength comes from compassion, his victories from understanding people."
"His journey from nervous child with an abusive father to an outstanding professional baseball player who was the MVP in 1971, and as a manager who was fired three times before taking the helm as the Yankees manager. After 4,272 games as a player and manager who never made the World Series, he took his first victory lap around Yankee Stadium in a thrilling World Series win against Atlanta.”
The documentary will cover Torre's life and legacy, with new interviews and archival footage to tell the story of Torre's journey to become a beloved New York icon.
Turturro, who is from New York, has been involved in Yankees media before, playing Billy Martin in the 2007 one-season series The Bronx is Burning. Turturro's brother, Nick Turturro, is a passionate Yankees fan, and is well-loved among online fans for his outspoken opinions on the team in wild videos. Nick is an actor also, and has worked with fellow New York sports superfan Spike Lee on a number of projects.
Torre's Long MLB History
As a player, Torre made his MLB debut in 1960 with the then-Milwaukee Braves, who moved to Atlanta during his nine-season tenure there. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1969-1974 and for the New York Mets from 1974-1977, when he was promoted to a player-manager role and elected to retire in order to focus on managing.
Torre's managerial career with the Mets continued through the 1981 season, after which he returned to the Braves as manager from 1982-1984. He was fired from the Braves, and did not coach again until 1990, when he joined yet another old stomping ground, managing the Cardinals through 1995.
Torre's firing from the Cardinals ended up being a godsend for the Yankees, who, under Torre's leadership, went on to win the 1996 World Series. Oh, and then a few more, winning three championships back to back from 1998-2000. Torre managed the Yankees until 2007, enjoying a 1,173–767 win-loss record over his twelve seasons there.
Turturro's documentary promises to be an intimate retelling of Torre's life, and a treat for fans of the winningest franchise in baseball.
