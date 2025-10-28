Mets Poised to Steal Another Yankees Outfielder
History could be repeating itself this winter. We all remember what happened last year, when the New York Mets plucked All-Star outfielder Juan Soto from the New York Yankees by signing him to that 15-year, $765 million contract.
It's possible the Mets might have their eyes on another Yankees outfielder this offseason. But it's not who you might be thinking.
The Yankees are poised to lose Cody Bellinger, who's expected to opt out of his contract and test the open market. But there's no doubting Trent Grisham's status, who heads into free agency after slugging a career-high 34 home runs.
Market Analysis
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand says the Mets, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals are potential fits for Grisham, who he ranks as the No. 13 free agent.
"Essentially an afterthought in the trade that sent Juan Soto from the Padres to the Yankees before the 2024 season, Grisham wound up being a key bat in replacing Soto’s production in New York’s 2025 lineup," Feinsand notes. "Grisham belted 34 home runs -- double his previous high -- while setting career bests in RBIs (74), OPS (.811) and OPS+ (125). Grisham also ranked near the top of the league in walk percentage (96th percentile) and chase percentage (99th) and posting a career-best 3.5 bWAR.
"The Yankees could extend a qualifying offer to Grisham, though New York’s plans for re-signing Bellinger -- not to mention how they view youngsters Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones -- might impact which direction it goes with Grisham," Feinsand concludes.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranks Grisham No. 24 among free agents and says the two-time Gold Glove Award winner best fits the Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels.
Contract Options
Bowden predicts Grisham will get a two-year, $30 million contract.
Should the 28-year-old accept a qualifying offer from the Yankees, he will play the 2026 season in the Bronx on a one-year, $22.05 million contract. If Grisham rejects the offer and hits free agency, the Yankees will receive draft-pick compensation should he sign elsewhere.
The Yankees acquired Grisham in December 2023 as part of the blockbuster Soto trade with the San Diego Padres. He played in just 76 games in 2024 before posting a walk season to remember, setting career highs this year in home runs (34), RBIs (74), hits (116), on-base percentage (.464) and OPS (.811).
If the Yankees lose both Grisham and Bellinger, look for general manager Brian Cashman to make a big push for Kyle Tucker. The Chicago Cubs outfielder is widely regarded as the best player available in free agency.
