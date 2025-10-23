Yankees Rumors Heating Up Around Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker
Yes, this is another story about the New York Yankees and their possible free-agency pursuits of Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger.
And yes, the Yankees still face the same conundrum as Bellinger prepares to opt out of his contract to join Trent Grisham on the free-agent market.
And yes, MLB insiders continue to speculate about the Yankees moving on from both Bellinger and Grisham by signing Tucker, the Chicago Cubs outfielder who will be the best position player on the open market.
But the New York Post's Jon Heyman is here to rein in the rumors.
Tucker or Bellinger?
"Yankees in on Tucker? Good question. I don’t think so," Heyman said on a live chat for Bleacher Report. "I think they’ll call on everybody and you might see a headline that they made the call and whatnot.
"They want Bellinger," Heyman continued. "If that can work out, they’ll bring him back. He fit in nicely. Left-handed bat. I mean, they are kind of similar type players.
"But the one thing that Bellinger provides that Tucker doesn’t, two things actually. Center field and first base. I’ll throw in a third thing: no qualifying offer. Tucker will have a qualifying offer that could affect him a litle bit. Not that much because he’s a big star. He is the No. 1 free agent but in many respects Bellinger had a better year. He was fantastic defensively. Very, very good offensively. He was great," Heyman said.
Tucker Market Heating Up
Both Bellinger and Tucker are expected to land massive, nine-figure contracts. Heyman reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red and Philadelphia Phillies could be chasing Tucker.
The 28-year-old has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. In fact, Tucker finished fifth in voting for American League MVP in 2023 after driving in a career-high and league-leading 112 runs.
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.
He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bellinger, 30, is expected to opt out of his three-year, $80 million contract following the 2025 World Series by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.
"How likely (Bellinger) goes back to LA instead of Tucker? Is he cheaper? Yeah I think (Bellinger) is going to be cheaper," Heyman noted. "He’s a little younger and he hasn’t been as consistent offensively as Tucker. I generally think Tucker is graded higher although to me Bellinger had just as good a year."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!