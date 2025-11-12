New Landing Spot Emerges for Yankees' Trent Grisham

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham could be on the move this offseason. The 29-year-old is coming off a career season where he hit 34 home runs, slashed .235/ .348/ .464 and added 74 RBIs, with a .811 OPS and a 3.5 WAR.

The Yankees extended Grisham a qualifying offer worth $22.025 million for next season, a move that was publicly criticized by long-time Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay.

While Grisham has until Nov. 18 to decide on the offer, he has already been linked to potentially signing with the Kansas City Royals, should he reject New York's offer and become a free agent.

"For the Royals, Grisham represents the type of affordable, high-upside acquisition that could help balance their lineup," Curt Bishop wrote on Grisham's fit with the Royals. "He wouldn’t require a long-term mega deal, and Kansas City could offer a short-term contract with opt-out clauses, giving both sides flexibility. This would be similar to the one Alex Bregman received from the Boston Red Sox last offseason."

Grisham's Qualifying Offer

Grisham joined the Yankees as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade in 2024 and made $5.25 million this past season, according to Spotrac. If Grisham accepts the qualifying offer, he would see a roughly $16.775 million raise from 2025 to 2026 and would almost double his career earnings.

"If you are grossly overpaying for a player, that means that’s money you can’t spend somewhere else. It’s not an unlimited budget,” Kay said on his self-titled show. “So there is such a thing as a bad one-year contract if it inhibits you from doing other things that said year."

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankee outfielders Cody Bellinger (35), Trent Grisham (12) and Aaron Judge (99) react following game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But if Grisham declines the deal, the Yankees would not only save the $22.025 million, but they would also receive a compensatory pick in the 2026 MLB Draft as part of the qualifying offer.

No matter which decision Grisham makes, he's likely in for a big payday. His market value is currently valued at between $48.2 million and $66 million over four years, according to Spotrac's and MLB Trade Rumors' current projections.

What if Grisham Returns to New York?

Accepting the offer would mean that the two-time Golden Glove winner would return to center field and Judge would be back in right, leaving left field still open. The Yankees could look for veteran free agents like Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, or take a chance on budding stars like Jasson Domíguez or the Yankees' No. 4 prospect Spencer Jones.

Grisham's deal would also keep the Yankees' outfield as one of the more expensive in the MLB, spending roughly $62 million next season for two players, excluding any potential future free agent signings.

There's also a possibility that if Grisham takes the offer that New York could just trade him. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Hal Steinbrenner is looking to cut costs and lower the Yankees' payroll below $300 million.

