Yankees Get Uncertain Update on Cody Bellinger Market

The New York Yankees' pursuit of Cody Bellinger has been strange so far. There are reportedly 10 teams vying for his talents as the winter wears on, but the Yankees' sense of urgency is leaving a lot to be desired.

A recent Hot Stove update from MLB insider Jack Curry didn't do much to comfort those of us who can still be bothered to pay attention, describing the Yankees' attitude as "wait and see" for the time being. Curry also denied the recent rumor that the Yankees are waiting for fellow outfield free agent Kyle Tucker to sign with a team before inking a deal with Bellinger.

Bellinger is, presumably, still the Yankees' top offseason priority, which makes this delay all the more confusing. The Yankees haven't made any exciting splash moves so far, and outside of their "backup plan" in even-more-expensive free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, the Yankees don't seem to have good options for the outfield.

Alternatives to Bellinger

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Austin Hays (12) runs for first as he grounds out for the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Yankees re-signed Trent Grisham for center field on a $22 million qualifying offer to begin the offseason, and of course they have Aaron Judge in right field, but left field is still a question mark. They have young guns Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones as options, but neither are considered ideal.

A recent rumor from Jon Heyman linked the Yankees to Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays if they can't land Tucker or Bellinger, revealing that the Yankees have reached out to inquire about him. The Cubs declined Hays' one-year, $12 million mutual option in November, a number that suggests Hays will cost considerably less than both the Yankees' current free agent favorites.

Hays, 30, batted .266/ .315/ .453 in 2025 with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs. Hays also bats right-handed, which would bring some balance to the Yankees' lefty-heavy lineup.

Yankees' Offseason So Far

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) celebrates his double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees' slow offseason so far has earned ire from fans who worry they won't be good enough to keep up in the AL East this coming year, with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles all making splash moves already.

They're having their fun making fun of the New York Mets, but the Mets are in hot pursuit of Cody Bellinger after losing three stars already, leaving big gaps in their roster. One of those gaps is in left field, which should scare the Yankees given their 2024 Juan Soto tragedy and the Mets' deep pockets.

The negotiations with agent Scott Boras are ongoing, and Bellinger loved playing 2025 in pinstripes. The Yankees will hope that matters in the end.

