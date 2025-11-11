Yankees New First Base Coach Could Replace Aaron Boone?

The New York Yankees have a new first base coach, and he's already being floated as a potential replacement for current manager Aaron Boone.

Dan Fiorito, who had been the manager at the Yankees' affiliate Double-A Somerset in 2022, has been called up for the first base role to replace Travis Chapman. The New York Post's Greg Joyce relayed the news.

"Fiorito is expected to double as the infield coach, as Chapman did, and finish off the revamping of Boone’s staff heading into 2026," Joyce wrote. "Gone are Chapman, bullpen coach Mike Harkey and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler, and in are Fiorito, Desi Druschel and Jake Hirst."

"The 35-year-old Fiorito previously served as the manager at Double-A Somerset in 2022 and High-A Hudson Valley in 2021, crossing paths with shortstop Anthony Volpe (among others) at both stops — an important relationship as the Yankees try to get the former top prospect back on track once he is recovered from left shoulder surgery."

Fiorito Could Make Sense

Fiorito would make sense if he is successful in the majors, particularly because the Yankees famously love promoting in-house talent for major roles. Fiorito has also previously worked with current Yankees Volpe and catcher Austin Wells. Writing for FanSided, Thomas Carannante pitched him as a Boone replacement.

"[...] the successful track record Fiorito brings with him, coupled with the fact that the Yankees like to keep things 'within the family' when the time comes, has our brain looking ahead to when Boone's tenure is over," Carannante wrote. "Sure, they could chase a higher-profile candidate, but Carlos Mendoza was believed to be the manager-in-waiting before he departed for the [New York] Mets."

Boone Isn't Going Anywhere, But Speculation Continues

Sep 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) takes the ball from relief pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) during a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boone is expected to remain on board through at least 2027 (when his contract ends), but fans and commentators have named several options to replace him, given their frustration with the 2025 season. Boone was blamed for a litany of issues, including a perceived mismanagement of the bullpen and some infield decisions that didn't seem logical over the summer.

The team's failures were also blamed on Boone's perceived laissez faire attitude, and his unwillingness to discuss the fact that the team was doing poorly when they were doing poorly. While fans wanted accountability and honesty, Boone and the front office often pointed to the talent on the roster, and avoided discussing the results they were getting. As the Yankees have fallen short once again, fans are looking for accountability from the people they blame.

Other former Yankees players and current staff who have been named as purportedly realistic for the role include Yankees legend and former hitting coach Don Mattingly, current bench coach Brad Ausmus and former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada. Mattingly is coming off his first World Series run as the Toronto Blue Jays' bench coach, and while he could retire, he has not made his intentions known yet.

Fiorito, who was primarily a third baseman in his playing days, played in four seasons with the Yankees' minor league system (2013-2016). Now 35, the former Double-A manager who took the Somerset Patriots to a championship run in 2022 could learn the major league leadership skills he would need to take on the big job when the time comes.

