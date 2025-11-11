Yankees Should Scoop Guardians Slugger Amid Scandal Chaos
The New York Yankees might just be able to take advantage of the biggest story in the MLB after two Cleveland Guardians pitchers were exposed for tipping odds towards bettors for multiple years. Now, with the Guardians organization reeling, the Pinstripes could trade for outfielder Steven Kwan.
The Guardians are imploding after the FBI indicted pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz for allegedly manipulating pitches to improve gambling odds. Both players were placed on administrative leave in August as part of the investigation and could face over 60 years in prison for their misconduct. While the Guardians haven't enacted a fire sale just yet, the news certainly does not bode well for the organization, including fellow players like Kwan.
Guardians Scandal Could Lead to Steven Kwan in Pinstripes
Kwan, who has two years remaining on his current deal has been linked to the Yankees earlier in the offseason While many insiders have linked the 28 year-old to the Dodgers, he'd just as well be a fit for New York, who is looking for a solution in the offseason if Cody Bellinger departs for another team.
Kwan slashed .272/ .330/ .374 for an OPS of .704 and smacked 11 home runs in 156 games throughout the 2025 season. His hitting power would add to an already stacked Yankees lineup looking for a younger player to a fill a hole left by Bellinger's choice to take his player option and pursue free agency.
Former top Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez had a tough 2025, and could be a trade candidate for the team. While he'd certainly be paired with a prospect or two to make a deal with Cleveland, the Yankees can't ignore that having a more powerful hitter in the lineup would help solidify their position in one of the toughest divisions in the league.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today predicted that Kwan would be one of the biggest targets on the trade market and the subject of much discussion at the upcoming MLB GM's meeting.
"They nearly traded [Kwan] to the Dodgers at the trade deadline and Los Angeles will come calling again," he wrote. "The price-tag will be high, but the Dodgers certainly have the prospect capital."
Nightengale also mentioned that the Yankees will be seen as one of the biggest buyers in free agency by other GMs, so it's not at all unlikely for the Pinstripes to make a trade for Kwan if the price is right.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!