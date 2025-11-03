Yankees Aaron Judge Supports Wife at NYC Marathon
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge appears to be enjoying his offseason so far, posting regularly on his Instagram story to share what he's up to with his family and two dogs. Recently, Judge attended the New York City Marathon to support his wife, Samantha.
Judge also attended the marathon in 2022 and 2023 with former Yankee Anthony Rizzo, who was there to support his wife, Emily.
Fans took a video of Judge's wife stopping to say hello during the run.
Judge was in attendance with Yankees pitcher Max Fried, who recently won the 2025 Gold Glove Award for the best defensive pitcher in the MLB.
The Captain as a Family Man
Judge and Samantha welcomed their first child this year, Nora Rose Judge, in late January. Judge's bat for the All-Star Game had his daughter's name and the names of their dogs, Penny and Gus, written on it. The bat also read, "2 COR 5:7 Faith, not sight", in reference to a bible verse Judge particularly loves.
Judge spoke on what he looks forward to about fatherhood back in June.
“I want to be able to teach my daughter important life lessons, always be there for her and show her the importance of hard work and little things like that," Judge said, per Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post. "It’s probably the biggest title I got, getting a chance to be my daughter’s dad; that’s special."
Judge recently attended the home opener for the New York Knicks with Cam Schlittler and Devin Williams, two of the Yankees' pitchers, not long after the team was eliminated in the ALDS. He was also on the jumbotron at a recent New York Rangers game, which he also attended with Rizzo.
Judge and Samantha are facing a unique challenge this offseason, as they are working through a lawsuit with an interior designer who purportedly overcharged them for some work on their home.
"Court filings in Hillsborough County show that Judge and his wife, Samantha, sued Florida interior designer Amanda Drew and her company, Drew Designs LLC, earlier this year," Heavy.com's Alvin Garcia wrote of the lawsuit. "They accuse Drew of overcharging them by nearly $750,000 for work on their Tampa Bay mansion and New York City apartment."
"The couple says Drew hooked them with promises of 'special pricing' and a flat $10 per square foot rate. Instead, they discovered inflated prices — including a $33,000 couch they found selling elsewhere for about $18,000. Judge and his wife also accuse her of hiding receipts and exploiting their demanding schedules, believing they wouldn’t catch the inflated bills."
The couple is clearly finding plenty of ways to have fun in the meantime, and taking some much-needed rest from a challenging season of New York baseball.
