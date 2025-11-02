Yankees Trail One Team in 2026 World Series Odds
After their Game 7, extra-innings win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are early favorites to win a three-peat championship in 2026. The Blue Jays didn't find themselves in second place behind the Dodgers, however. That position belongs to the New York Yankees.
FanDuel Sportsbook's early 2026 World Series odds have the Blue Jays as the 10th-most likely to win in 2026, implying that they pose less of a threat to the Dodgers, and the Yankees, than 2025 would have us believe. Despite their dominance in the American League, and giving the Dodgers a serious run for their money in this series, they still can't hold a candle to the Yankees' history.
The Odds, at a Glance
The Dodgers' odds are at +350, the Yankees are at +700 and the Blue Jays are at 20/1. The Philadelphia Phillies are just behind the Yankees at 10/1, the New York Mets at 11/1, the Seattle Mariners have 12/1 odds, the Houston Astros are at 13/1, the Boston Red Sox are at 17/1, the Atlanta Braves are at 20/1 and the San Diego Padres are at 20/1. They are all favored over the Blue Jays, who just forced the reigning champs to a Game 7.
As the winningest franchise in the history of the MLB, the Yankees' odds are going to be excellent, especially before anything happens. The Yankees expect to go all the way every year, and after their defeat to the Dodgers in 2024, they are out for revenge against the other, emerging, "evil empire". The Blue Jays, who crushed them in the AL East in the regular season and defeated them in the ALDS, may have more power at the moment, but what the Yankees will do in the offseason remains to be seen.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees in AL East
The Blue Jays are strong defensively, and their offense was sickening in 2025. Whether they can keep that momentum up in 2026 is the question mark over Toronto, who are licking their wounds after a crushing (but close) ultimate defeat at home.
The Yankees, on the other hand, were widely criticized for sloppy defense this season, but still led the MLB in RBIs (820) and home runs (274) in the regular season. Heading into 2026 with all eyes on them, they'll need to work on upping their defensive game to avoid losing winnable games. In 2025, the Blue Jays won baseball games, and they delighted in destroying the Yankees and holding their arrogance over them. It was long-awaited, and well-deserved.
The Blue Jays have the work ethic, and now we know they have the capacity, to go the distance. The Yankees can't afford to be complacent in 2026, no matter what the odds say.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
