Yankees Among Best Fits for Top Available Free Agent
New York Yankees general manager, Brian Cashman, come on down. You're the next contestant on "The Price Is Right."
Your showcase showdown features the best all-around player on the free-agent market: Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden evaluated his top 50 players up for grabs and said Tucker would fit like a glove in the Bronx.
"Tucker’s left-handed swing would play great at Yankee Stadium and his speed would be an important added element to the Yankees lineup," Bowden wrote. "He’d also be a great fit for the Dodgers, who could then move Teoscar Hernández to left field and improve their right field defense. Tucker won’t turn 30 until 2027, and his young age relative to the rest of this class makes him even more inviting to both clubs for the long-term as they could backload the contract to fit their budgets better with expiring contracts down the road."
Market Analysis
Bowden listed the best fits for Tucker: the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.
But here's the part which may give the Yankees pause: Tucker's projected contract. Bowden put it at 10 years and $427 million.
He came to that number based on the contracts of Mets outfielder Juan Soto (15 years, $765 million), Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani (10 years, $700 million), Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (14 years, $500 million), Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (12 years, $426 million) Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (12 years, $365 million) and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (nine years, $360 million).
The 28-year-old Tucker has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. In fact, Tucker finished fifth in voting for American League MVP in 2023 after driving in a career-high and league-leading 112 runs.
Other Options
Cashman could pursue a cheaper option of re-signing Cody Bellinger and/or Trent Grisham, both of whom are expected to be popular free-agent targets.
For what it's worth, Bowden listed Bellinger as his No. 10 free agent and projected the former National League MVP will get a six-year, $168 million contract.
Bellinger, 30, is expected to opt out of his three-year, $80 million contract following the 2025 World Series by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.
Grisham, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, checked in at No. 24 on Bowden's list. The former general manager predicted Grisham will get a two-year, $30 million deal.
Grisham, 28, hit a career-high 34 home runs this season.
