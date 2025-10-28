Yankees Chasing All-Star Reliever?
The New York Yankees' bullpen will look much different next season. The club could lose a pair of high-leverage relievers in Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, both of whom will be free agents following the 2025 World Series.
Joining the Yankees right-handers on the market could be New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz. And the idea of the flame-thrower moving from Queens to the Bronx isn't so far-fetched.
Market Analysis
The Athletic's Jim Bowden reports Diaz is expected to opt out of his contract and test the free-agent waters. He lists the best fits as the Mets, Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
"Díaz ... (has) made it clear his preference is to return to the Mets. He was again dominant this season, posting a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves and 98 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings," Bowden writes, listing the three-time All-Star his No. 14 free agent.
"He ended up with a 0.874 WHIP, too. After making roughly $21 million a season each of the last three years, he has player options for $18.5 million each of the next two years and a team option in 2028 for $20.4 million ($1 million buyout) should he not opt out of his current deal. If he does opt out, a new contract for four years with a slight raise probably brings him back to Queens," Bowden concludes.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand also ranks Diaz as the No. 14 free agent and says Yankees, Mets and Baltimore Orioles are best fits.
"Unlike his teammate (Pete) Alonso, Díaz hasn’t yet declared his intention to opt out of the final two years and $37 million of the five-year, $102 million deal he signed with the Mets in November 2022,"Feinsand notes.
"The right-hander had a stellar season in 2025, posting a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves in 31 opportunities, striking out 98 batters in 66 1/3 innings. Díaz ranked near the top of the league in whiff percentage, strikeout percentage and barrel percentage, looking like his vintage self in his second season back from a torn patellar tendon," Feinsand adds.
Let's Talk Dollars
So how much will Diaz cost? Bowden predicts four years and $88 million after using Houston Astros reliever Josh Hader (five years, $95 million) and Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott (four years, $72 million) as comps.
"(Diaz) signed a five-year, $102 million contract after the 2022 season entering his age-29 campaign. That is the most ever guaranteed to a reliever," the New York Post's Joel Sherman notes. "But with deferrals, the current-day value was roughly $93 million, which Josh Hader topped with a five-year, $95 million pact with the Astros after 2023 and his age-30 season."
Prediction
So how does this play out?
"The Mets will make Díaz the $22.05 million qualifying offer and it feels like it might take roughly that much annually — three years at $66 million or four years at $80 million — both of which would give him the annual value title for a reliever," Sherman predicts.
Diaz is seven years removed from his best season. In 2018, he led the majors with a career-high 57 saves while posting a 1.96 ERA. He also had sub-2.00 ERAs in 2020 (1.75), 2022 (1.31) and 2025 (1.63).
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!