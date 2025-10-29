Yankees Can't Beat a Reunion at Center Field
The New York Yankees are beginning to work through some major outfield question this offseason while their peers are still duking it out in the World Series. With their left fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger in free agency drawing tons of attention, and a big question mark over free agent center fielder Trent Grisham, the shopping has begun for the slim better options available for the Yankees as they prepare for 2026.
Now facing the free agent market, the Yankees' best options may well be the two players heading out the door, who showed the team what they're capable of in this most recent season. The New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez recently named Bellinger and Grisham as the team's strongest options for center field, noting that no other available names would offer an improvement to the position.
"The best options on the market are the options the Yankees risk losing from last year’s club," Sanchez wrote. "Apart from Bellinger and Grisham, the top free agent center fielders are expected to be Harrison Bader, Cedric Mullins and perhaps Lane Thomas — none of whom would be an upgrade and all of whom are at best complementary."
Increasingly Unlikely Bellinger Reunion
A Bellinger reunion would make fans the happiest, as Bellinger gave a stunning performance in 2025 with a team that once again fell just short of a World Series. Bellinger will turn 31 during the 2026 season. The cost to re-sign Bellinger is estimated to be $182 million for a six-year contract (an average of $30.2 million/year) per Spotrac, and the likelihood of a reunion is thinning. The Yankees will hope to build a solid outfield around superstar Aaron Judge, and with such immense talent possibly leaving the team, they can try their luck with a free agent or draw from some more inexperienced players among their farm system.
Yankees Shouldn’t Sleep on the Big Sleep
The unsung hero in this story may be Grisham (nicknamed "The Big Sleep"), who is still under-proven, but had a solid breakout season in pinstripes. Grisham batted .235/ .348/ .464 with 34 home runs and 74 RBIs. Grisham's price tag is significantly lower as well, estimated at $22 million for one year to see if he can repeat and amplify his success this year. Grisham is 28 years old, and although his bat was underwhelming in the postseason, it may be worth it for the Yankees to get a little more sleep.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!