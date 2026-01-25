Yankees' Carlos Rodon Shares Encouraging Update on Injury Recovery

Carlos Rodón had an ugly outing in the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, which was salvaged by heroics from Aaron Judge. He likely would have been one of the scapegoats of that postseason following an unsightly showing with the season on the line, which didn't help any lingering postseason concerns after another bad start the previous year against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The Blue Jays start was a bummer considering he pitched well against the Red Sox during the Wild Card series.

It was later revealed that Rodón was hurt by the time he took the mound against the Blue Jays. Rodón, not one to make excuses, was dealing with loose bodies in his elbow during that start.

Rodón spoke with the Foul Territory Podcast at the New York Baseball Writers' Gala this weekend and discussed the progress he has made this winter. The southpaw pitcher says he has been able to throw again.

"I've been throwing a lot lately," Rodón said to Foul Territory. "Just trying to, I guess, lube up this elbow joint and get it going for the season. The surgeons took a lot of bones out, but it's better now."

"It doesn't really feel like much of a rehab."



Carlos Rodón says he's feeling great on his road back from elbow surgery. pic.twitter.com/YmsFWVSqCK — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 25, 2026

His Current Injury Rehab vs. Tommy John

Rodón then discussed the difference between the most recent procedure on his elbow and Tommy John surgery, which is a much longer, more arduous process.

"Tommy John can be definitely a lonely place because it's such a long and monotonous rehab," he told Foul Territory.

"You're watching your boys play, and it's 16 months, and you're watching a whole season of baseball as a fan, doing whatever it is, flexor extension stuff or strengthening, and all sorts of shoulder stuff, stability, and you're just watching baseball. It can be a lonely journey. This one's a little different. A little elbow scope, and I got back to throwing fairly quickly, eight weeks. It doesn't really feel like much of a rehab."

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) looks on after leaving the game during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rodón in 2025

Last season, Rodón had his most successful season with the Yankees after signing his big deal before the 2023 season. He pitched to a 3.09 ERA in 195.1 innings, falling just short of 200 innings.

Rodón was also considered elite in multiple Run Value categories, according to Baseball Savant. His 28 Pitching Run Value was in the 97th percentile. His 12 Fastball Run Value was in the 91st. His 10 Breaking Run Value was in the 94th percentile, and Rodón's 6 Offspeed Run Value was in the 92nd percentile.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!