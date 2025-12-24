Yes, Yankees Need Another Starter for 2026

The New York Yankees are chasing outfielder Cody Bellinger this offseason, and seem to be after a starting pitcher as well, despite recent comments from Aaron Boone that they don't necessarily need one.

Well, they do necessarily need one.

Schlittler is Just Getting Started

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) before pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Though the Yankees have plenty to be excited about in up-and-coming starter Cam Schlittler, whose deep hatred for the Boston Red Sox made for great TV in this year's AL Wild Card series, the kid (24) was just called up in July and he's still workshopping his stuff.

Schlittler made just 14 starts after his July call-up, logging a 2.96 ERA over 73 innings. Fellow starter Max Fried is the most reliable arm heading into 2026, and while their promising young man proves himself a bit more, the Yankees could use someone with a little more time under his belt.

Equally under-proven is Will Warren, with a 4.44 ERA in 33 starts in 2025. Warren is entering just his third season in the majors, and was used out of the bullpen for just one game in the Yankees' postseason run, logging an 11.57 ERA in that showing over 4.2 innings.

Nothing is Guaranteed

Sep 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

The Yankees placed their faith in young starter Luis Gil coming off his own injury in 2025, but his control took a considerable hit in the time away, leading to a diminished role as his return rolled on. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are aging, whether we like it or not, and will be entering their age-35 and 33 seasons respectively.

Pitchers are not guaranteed a return to pre-surgery performance after Tommy John, and while the Yankees have released return timelines for Cole and Rodon, the two stars could very well get off to a rocky start when that time comes.

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) exits the game against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, to name an example, saw a diminished performance in 2025 after his own 2024 Tommy John surgery, logging a career-worst 5.36 ERA over 31 starts. His last seven games showed a marked improvement with a 2.83 ERA, but it took him a long time from his season debut to get there.

A decline of course is also not guaranteed, hence the Yankees' faith in Rodon (whose surgery was less invasive than Tommy John) and Cole, but caution should drive them to find someone more certain as insurance for the beginning of the coming year.

Ryan Yarbrough, who will be 34 on New Year's Eve, was re-signed this offseason to be used as a starter until the greats return, and finished 2025 with a 4.36 ERA (in 19 games, eight starts). He is expected to be used out of the bullpen once they have all their ducks in a row. The Yankees need a younger arm, but perhaps not as young as the new kids.

Aaron Judge is a Mortal Man

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after a double hit by outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge, for his part, is entering his year 34 season, and plenty has been said about the Yankees wasting the superstar's finite life, failing to build a superteam around him to secure a ring for one of the greatest sluggers to ever play the game. The time for big moves is now, and while the offseason has been tepid, opportunities still abound.

Whether they land another starter in free agency or in trade doesn't matter, and the Yankees are both rumored to be in on Tatsuya Imai and rumored to prefer a trade over a free agent. The Yankees need one more sure thing to pair with Fried while Schlittler gets his legs under him, and they have the resources and time to make it happen.

