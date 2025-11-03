Yankees' Cody Bellinger Officially Enters Free Agency
The day that New York Yankees fans have been dreading has finally come: Pinstripes outfielder and heavy hitter Cody Bellinger officially made a decision whether he'll play the final year of his contract or execute his player option.
According to MLB Network insider John Heyman, Bellinger has officially opted out of the last year of his contract and will pursue free agency.
Bellinger, who the Yankees acquired in a trade last year from the Chicago Cubs, had one more season left on the contract he originally signed with Chicago. However, after a standout 2025 campaign, many predicted he would opt-out and join the free agency market.
Cody Bellinger's 2025 Season with the Yankees
Bellinger was a staple of the Yankees' lineup this year. During the regular season, he slashed .272/ .334/ .480 for an OPS of .814 through 152 games. He also slammed 29 home runs, the most of any season since his rookie season in 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the postseason, he was slightly less consistent, slashing .214/ .258/ .393 for an OPS of .651 and hit one home run. Bellinger was a solid piece of the Yankees' defense as well, helping to secure the outfield through periods of injury for superstar and captain Aaron Judge.
Yankees Have Big Outfield Decisions to Make
While Bellinger's choice is no surprise, the Yankees are now in a tough spot with whether or not to renew his contract. The nine-year MLB veteran had an incredible 2025 season, but is already 30 and might not be able to put up the same numbers through the duration of a multi-year contract. Bellinger is also expected to command at least $25-$30 million per year, meaning the Yankees would be unlikely to keep him and fellow free agent Trent Grisham for 2026.
The Yankees have been linked to all sorts of other options, including fellow Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker. Tucker is similarly expected to sign a massive contract, either with the Cubs or his next team, but is a few years younger than Bellinger and seen by some insiders as a safer bet.
The Yankees will have to act fast, as full free agency begins at the end of this week, following the conclusion of the 2025 World Series. To remain postseason contenders in 2026, New York will have to lock down the outfield by gambling on either signing Bellinger to a new contract or getting a big-name free agent.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!