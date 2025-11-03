Legendary Yankees Pitcher Added to Hall of Fame Ballot
The New York Yankees could add another Hall of Famer to their storied history next season.
According to reports on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, former Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens will be on the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot. Clemens, who recently appeared at Yankee Stadium for Old Timers Day, is part of the Contemporary Baseball Era ballot.
Clemens, who spent 24 seasons in the league from 1984 to 2007, is an 11-time All-Star, seven time Cy Young Award winner and one-time AL MVP. He was a key member of the Yankees squads that won back-to-back World Series in 1999 and 2000. Clemens recorded 354 wins throughout his career, making him a member of the elite 300 Win Club.
Roger Clemens' Stats with Yankees
Clemens played six season with the Pinstripes, from 1990 to 2003, as well as the final year of his career in 2007. At the end of his MLB career, Clemens had pitched in 709 games for a career ERA of 3.12 and WHIP of 1.17. Per StatMuse, Clemens had a 4.01 ERA, with an 83-42 record on the Yankees.
Year
Wins
Losses
ERA
WHIP
1999
14
10
4.60
1.47
2000
13
8
3.70
1.31
2001
20
3
3.51
1.26
2002
13
6
4.35
1.31
2003
17
9
3.91
1.21
2007
6
6
4.18
1.31
Clemens was originally selected in the 1981 MLB draft by the Yankees' crosstown rival, the New York Mets, but opted not to sign and re-entered the 1983 draft, where he was selected in the first round by the Boston Red Sox. He debuted in 1984 and spent 13 seasons in Boston before departing for the Toronto Blue Jays.
After two seasons spent in Toronto, Clemens went for his first stint in New York, notably pitching eight scoreless innings during Game 2 of the 2000 World Series. After the 2003 season, Clemens announced his retirement, but came out of retirement only a few short months later to sign with the Houston Astros for two seasons. Clemens returned to the Yankees for his final MLB season in 2007.
2026 Contemporary Baseball Era Hall of Fame Nominees
In addition to Clemens, Barry Bonds, Carlos Delgado, Jeff Kent, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy Gary Sheffield and Fernando Valenzela are on the ballot for the Contemporary Era. The final results will be released on December 7, according to a post by the league.
In 2013, when Clemens was first eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame, he received 37.6% of the vote, and while that number has steadily risen, he has yet to surpass the 75% needed to receive induction to the Hall of Fame.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!