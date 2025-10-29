Yankees Competition Growing for Kyle Tucker
Will the New York Yankees go big or go home in free agency? General manager Brian Cashman could choose the safest path by re-signing outfielders Cody Bellinger and/or Trent Grisham.
Or Cashman could go for what's behind door No. 2: Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker. The 28-year-old is regarded as the best player available on the open market. With that comes an expanding list of potential suitors.
Market Expanding
"The Blue Jays are another team that could play for No. 1 free agent Kyle Tucker. They played for the biggest free agents — Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto — and Jays sources say they still would have signed Vlad Guerrero Jr. even if they’d gotten Ohtani or Soto," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.
"The Dodgers and Giants are other logical landing spots for Tucker," Heyman adds.
But wait, there's more. Heyman says that at this point, Tucker isn't Cashman's top priority.
Top Of The To-Do List
"The Yankees are prioritizing Cody Bellinger, and while word is he’d like to return, there’s no sense it will go quickly," Heyman writes.
"Could the Dodgers bring Bellinger back? He’d fit since their outfield is the least of their strengths, and some Dodgers folks like him," Heyman notes.
Add to the outfield intrigue an off-the-radar wild card.
"Look for the Royals to pursue a top hitter," Heyman writes. "They’ve been linked to (Alex) Bregman. Tucker or Bellinger would fit, too, but Tucker is likely too pricey for them. Bregman could also work."
Price Tag
As for Tucker, he won't come cheap. The Athletic's Jim Bowden projects the four-time All-Star will land a 10-year, $427 million contract.
ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel polled 20 scouts, executives and agents last month to get a sense of Tucker's value in free agency.
"The average of all 20 projections is 10.1 years, $391.5 million, for a $38.8 million average annual value (AAV)," McDaniel reported. "The median projection of those deals is $390 million."
Best Fits
In addition to the Yankees, Bowden says the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants are best fits for Tucker.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand's list of Tucker best fits includes the Cubs, Dodgers and Giants.
Tucker has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. In fact, Tucker finished fifth in voting for American League MVP in 2023 after driving in a career-high and league-leading 112 runs.
