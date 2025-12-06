Yankees Could Break Fans Hearts With Payroll Decision

The New York Yankees have an awfully long shopping list this offseason. They need a hard-hitting outfielder (preferably named Cody Bellinger), a starting pitcher who will be healthy at the beginning of 2026 and, with Devin Williams signing across town with the New York Mets, a closer.

While a team like the Yankees has a reputation for big spending in the offseason, fans hopes may be dashed if they're expecting a huge offseason to make the 2026 squad substantially better than the 2025 one. According to broadcaster Michael Kay, if the Yankees impose a payroll limit of $300 million like owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman proposed, the Yankees aren't getting much better this offseason.

“And if you’re going to improve last year’s team, you can’t do that (cut payroll to be under $300 million),” Kay said to ESPN New York. “You can’t do it. And that’s why, if in fact it’s true that they are not going over $300 million — I have to wait and see if that’s true because I can’t believe that’s the marching orders, because if it’s the marching orders, they cannot recreate a 94-win team.”

Do the New York Yankees have possible payroll limits moving forward?



….@RealMichaelKay says YES!



Tune into The Michael Kay Show weekdays from 1P-3P on the @ESPNNewYork App & YouTube 📲



WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/ylvdmCGLoD pic.twitter.com/OMuEZuZGEF — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) December 4, 2025

“If they intend to stay under $300 (million), they are not getting (Cody) Bellinger, they are not getting (Kyle) Tucker, they are not going to be able to make any significant move,” he continued, “because if you look at the big salaries on the Yankees, who exactly can they move to create that salary space to bring in a $25 million or $30 million contract, let’s just say on Bellinger, and if it’s Tucker, a $40 million contract?”

Yankees Moves Could Lead to Quiet Offseason

The Yankees extended a $22 million qualifying offer for one year to outfielder Trent Grisham, who accepted, much to the surprise of some who thought he'd pursue free agency for a larger contract. While that means the Pinstripes have more talent to deal, with Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez viewed as trade pieces if the Yankees sign Bellinger to a new contract, it means they have less money to spend.

While the $300 million limit isn't strict, by Cashman's own admissions, Yankees fans may be worried about a quiet offseason. Many were expecting the Pinstripes to make a big splash to fill gaping voids, but the team could be more conservative and start the season with a more limited roster and bigger activity at the trade deadline. That's what they did in 2025, choosing to leave a hole at third base on Opening Day before getting Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies.

If the Yankees want to sign more talent, they might be better off doing so sooner rather than later as spring training gets closer and closer.

