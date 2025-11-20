Yankees Could Scoop Another Cardinals Infielder

The New York Yankees are once again being linked to a familiar friend who could give them a boost in the infield. According to several insiders, the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to trade Brendan Donovan and the Yankees are interested.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Cardinals are looking to offload talent in the offseason under the direction of new executives, and Donovan is one of the players who could be dealt away.

"The St. Louis Cardinals are not entering a full-fledged rebuild under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, but the club will entertain trade offers for several star players as it shifts its focus to player development and homegrown talent," he wrote.

"They ... will look to trade from their surplus of left-handed hitters, a group that includes Brendan Donovan," he continued.

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) poses for a photo after Donovan is named the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 Roberto Clemente nominee prior to their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium.

Donovan, who will be 29 when the 2026 season begins, slashed .287/ .353/ .422 for an OPS of .775 and hit 10 home runs during the 2025 regular season.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand then linked Donovan to the Yankees after the MLB General Managers meetings in Las Vegas. It's far from the first time the Pinstripes have been a contender for the fourth-year pro, but the timing could finally be right.

"Infielder Brendon Donovan, who is arbitration-eligible for two more years, is also drawing a lot of interest and seems likely to be traded," he wrote. "The Yankees, Dodgers, Royals and Guardians are among the teams believed to be potential landing spots for Donovan."

Would Brendan Donovan fit with the Yankees?

In addition to being a consistent bat, Donovan is a versatile defender who can easily switch between infield positions. The Yankees' 2025 infield, consisting of fellow former Cardinal Paul Goldschmidt at first, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second and Ryan McMahon at third, is far less flexible, though the team did try some different arrangements earlier in the season.

The Yankees are not expected to re-sign Goldschmidt, who is nearly 40 and slumped through the latter half of 2025, and McMahon's hitting is not particularly strong. Should the Yankees make a move for Donovan, it might mean fewer starts for the former Colorado Rockies infielder.

While Donovan would be a great addition to the infield, it's worth noting that the Yankees have other priorities during the offseason, namely in the outfield and on the mound. While Trent Grisham signed his qualifying offer, the question of which team will sign Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (who opted out of the final year of his contract to pursue free agency) looms. The Yankees' starting rotation is also fairly banged up, with three key pitchers set to miss opening day.

