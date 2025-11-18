Mets Could Steal Star Outfielder From Yankees?

New York Yankees free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger is facing a crowded market for his talents, and while Yankee fans are rooting for this particular reunion, he may be headed across town.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly projected that Bellinger will land a five-year, $135 million contract with Yankees cross-town rival the New York Mets

"The flip side of that is the Yankees will be left empty-handed if Bellinger doesn't re-sign," Kelly wrote. "So they are motivated to re-sign him, and considering he posted much more modest numbers on the road this past year—.241 batting average, .715 OPS—his preference should be to remain with the Yankees."

"But if the Yankees opt for a bigger fish, Bellinger could be a great fit for the crosstown-rival Mets, taking over as their starting center fielder and continuing to give them flexibility at first base and the other two outfield spots."

Chances of Bellinger for 2026

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a double in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The list of bigger fish is a limited one, but Kyle Tucker (coming off a strong season with the Chicago Cubs) is another favorite in New York, if the Yankees can land him. Still, Bellinger's showing in the Bronx in 2025 made him highly desireable, and others expect that he'll want to come back for more. His dad, Clay Bellinger, played for the Yankees from 1999-2001, winning the World Series with them twice, and Bellinger has shared that he wants to play for a winner.

Possibly the most promising evidence that a Yankees reunion is in the cards was a recent hint from his agent, Scott Boras, who noted that the Yankees won't want to lose him as a crucial member of their outfield. It's an obvious point, but bodes well for the state of negotiations with the team.

“I think the Yankees are looking to improve, not subtract,” Boras said about Bellinger. “Bellinger’s placement among the outfielders, he now has, particularly after being MVP, has a three-year track record of consistency, power and elite performance."

The Yankees are awaiting a decision from Trent Grisham with the 40-man roster deadline fast approaching, and the young outfielder is expected to turn down their $22 million qualifying offer. The Yankees would prefer not to lose two key pieces of an outfield that fell short, but has the potential to go all the way with another opportunity. Their less proven outfielders — Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones — are their other options to stand next to Aaron Judge.

With Bellinger's crowded market of possible offers weighing on them, they are likely do whatever they can to keep him on, as their outfield options are dwindling. They can't do much better than a Bellinger reunion.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!