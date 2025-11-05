Yankees Decline Option on Struggling Reliever
The New York Yankees are getting into the full swing of the offseason, and with it comes announcements about players departing for free agency: whether the decision was their choice or not.
According to a post by Yankees insider Bryan Hoch on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the club declined their $5 million option on right-handed reliever Jonathan Loáisiga. In addition to declining Loáisiga's option today, the Pinstripes exercised their option on fellow reliever Tim Hill, who will join David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Fernando Cruz as members Yankees' for-sure bullpen in 2026
Loáisiga had a difficult 2025 campaign, pitching 29.2 innings across 30 games for an ERA of 4.25 and WHIP of 1.48, his worst numbers since 2019. The Dominican Republic native suffered numerous injuries, including to his back and elbow. He last pitched in August against the Miami Marlins, suffering a right flexor strain that took him out for the remainder of the season, though the injury did not require surgery.
The 31-year old Loáisiga first made his professional debut in 2013 after signing with the San Francisco Giants. In 2016, he signed with the Yankees, making his MLB debut in 2018. Now that the Yankees have declined Loáisiga's option, he will become a free agent and can sign with another team.
Jonathan Loáisiga's Stats With Yankees
Year
Innings
ERA
WHIP
2018
24.2
5.11
1.54
2019
31.2
4.55
1.48
2020
23.0
3.52
1.22
2021
70.2
2.17
1.02
2022
48.0
4.13
1.29
2023
17.2
3.06
0.85
2024
4.0
0.00
1.38
2025
29.2
4,25
1.65
Yankees Bullpen Struggles in 2025
Relief pitching was one of the Yankees' biggest struggles this season. While they were able to secure Bednar, widely believed to be the best reliver on the 2025 trade market, from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the bullpen as a whole had a hard time locking down games.
Long time closer Devin Williams was replaced early in the season by Luke Weaver, who then suffered an injury and spent a three week stint on the injured list. Williams continued to struggle, as did Weaver, who did not perform as well post-injury. Both players have yet to sign new contracts with the Yankees and could join a new team in free agency.
While the Yankees could try to get another big-name closer via free agency, the team is likely to focus more on a heavy hitting outfielder and possibly another starting pitcher to add to an injured rotation. The Pinstripes have been linked to all sort of big names, like Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker, though they are not able to sign new players until tomorrow afternoon.
