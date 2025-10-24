Yankees Have Easy Decision With Jonathan Loáisiga's Contract
The New York Yankees don't have to think too hard about whether or not to pick up Jonathan Loáisiga's club option for the 2026 campaign.
Yankees Likely Moving On from Loáisiga
While going through New York's 40-man roster before free agency begins next month, the New York Post's Greg Joyce alluded to the fact that the club is leaning towards declining Loáisiga's $5 million option, which would result in the right-hander hitting the open market.
"A $5 million club option is unlikely to be picked up for the reliever who could never stay healthy for long enough," Joyce wrote.
Loáisiga's History with Yankees
After being released as a minor leaguer by the San Francisco Giants in May 2015, the Yankees signed Loáisiga in February 2016.
He underwent Tommy John surgery that same year, but he returned in 2017 and went on to make his big-league debut for the team in 2018. Over nine appearances (four starts) as a rookie, Loáisiga logged a 5.11 ERA in 24 2/3 innings.
It wasn't until 2021 that we would become a true mainstay for the Yankees, however. That season, Loáisiga completed 57 outings and recorded a 2.17 ERA to go with 3.3 bWAR and a 2.58 FIP.
He remained a solid contributor out of New York's bullpen over the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, posting a 3.84 ERA in 65 2/3 frames during that stretch, but he tore the UCL in his right elbow at the beginning of 2024 and underwent season-ending surgery.
Loáisiga re-signed with the team last offseason on a one-year deal worth $5 million that includes his impending option for 2026. He put up a 4.25 ERA in 29 2/3 innings, though he sustained a right flexor strain that ended his year in August.
Should Yankees Keep Loáisiga?
Though Loáisiga has proven himself to be a borderline elite reliever at times in the past, New York simply can't hold any sort of confidence in his durability moving forward.
His advanced metrics remained strong this season, with a 40.6 percent chase rate and 86.6 mph average exit velocity serving as prime examples, but that's all for naught if Loáisiga can't consistently stay on the field.
The Yankees will have a number of openings to fill in their bullpen this offseason as the likes of Luke Weaver and Devin Williams reach free agency, but just because they need relievers doesn't mean keeping Loáisiga for $5 million should be in the cards despite his obvious talent.
