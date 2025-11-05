Insider: Yankees Will Lose Cody Bellinger
For the second year in a row, the New York Yankees are facing a one-and-done situation in the outfield.
Following the 2024 season, All-Star slugger Juan Soto moved from the Bronx to Queens.
This year, it's Cody Bellinger who could be packing his bags.
The Yankees have made no attempt to hide the fact they want Bellinger back. The 30-year-old opted out of his contract this week to become a free agent.
Bye Bye, Bronx?
NJ.com's Bob Klapisch thinks Bellinger won't be returning in 2026.
"I believe Bellinger will sign with another club and so do a lot of people around the around the big leagues. Remember, he’s represented by Scott Boras. We know what that means," Klapisch says.
"I’m hearing Bellinger could get $180 million for six years, maybe more than $200 million for seven," NJ.com's Randy Miller notes. "If the Yankees make that kind of commitment, there is no spot for (Spencer) Jones or (Jasson) Dominguez. But I don’t think Bellinger is back unless it’s a team-friendly contract in years, and that’s not happening. Boras will make sure of that."
"People hire Boras for one reason only, and that’s to make the last-possible dollar regardless of what uniform you end up wearing. So just keep that in mind," Klapisch adds.
"The Yankees learned their lesson from their pursuit of Juan Soto last year. They thought they made a great offer, only to be outbid at the last minute by Steve Cohen and the Mets. My sense is that Yankees are wary of Boras using the same playbook with Bellinger: use Hal Steinbrenner to jack up the price and move him elsewhere. I don’t think the Yankees want to be party to that for a second year in a row," Klapisch concludes.
ESPN's David Schoenfield reports the Mets are Bellinger's best fit.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden lists the Yankees, Mets, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners as best fits for Bellinger.
Plan B
So what's Plan B in the Bronx?
"I’ve been told by people familiar with Cashman’s thinking that the Yankees are ready to commit to Jones if Bellinger doesn’t come back," Klapisch reports. "Jones strikes out a lot, but that’s not a deal breaker. The Yankees have seen progression in other areas.
"Obviously he has the power. He has the size. He has the defensive skill. He has the charisma and personality for New York. He checks so many boxes that I strongly suspect he’ll be plan B if Bellinger walks," Klapisch says.
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.
He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bellinger, 30, opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.
