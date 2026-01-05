Yankees Quiet Offseason Has Simple Explanation

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a surprisingly quiet offseason. Since being eliminated in the AL Divisional Round by the Toronto Blue Jays, New York has done a handful of smaller deals, none of which are on par with the massive free agent deals and trades everyone thought they'd make. Now, a reason is emerging as to why.

Yankees Roundtable's Matthew Schmidt suggested one simple motive why the Pinstripes have been slow to ink offseason deals this year: they're trying to make sure there's someone left in the outfield if Cody Bellinger signs with another team.

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) runs to home plate in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Well, if Bellinger departs, the Yankees would then have to roll with Jasson Dominguez in left field. Or possibly Spencer Jones depending on what happens in spring training," he wrote. "The problem is that teams are surely asking for Dominguez or Jones in trade discussions, and New York may not want to move either player until it knows the Bellinger outcome."

The idea makes a lot of sense. If the Yankees deal away Jones, for example, in exchange for an additional starting pitcher, and Bellinger chooses another team, their outfield hopes rest on Dominguez. Sure, he could have a standout year or the team could sign a more proven slugger, but any future deals could get even more difficult without the necessary prospect capital.

Yankees Having Slow, Confusing Offseason

The Yankees' quiet offseason has been much maligned by both fans and analysts. Some insiders have now suggested that the Pinstripes won't make a single big move, much less the two or three they were originally predicted to do.

New York has a long shopping list ahead of Opening Day. Not only are they looking to sign Bellinger to a massive contract (or, failing that, sign Kyle Tucker to a massive contract), but they need one more starting pitcher and ideally some bullpen depth too. That seemed doable in October, but with Spring Training inching closer and closer, it might not happen.

With Dominguez and Jones some of the most asked about trade pieces, it makes sense that things are slow right now. However, the Yankees can never be counted out. Both in the offseason and ahead of the trade deadline, the Pinstripes are known for getting deals done under the wire. Once Bellinger makes a decision, there's no telling what flurry of activity the Yankees could do.

