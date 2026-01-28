Yankees Legend Reflects on World Baseball Classic Memories

Aaron Judge will continue in his role as captain of the New York Yankees, and now, with the World Baseball Classic in a few weeks, he'll also lead Team USA. It's not the first time a former captain played for the United States, though. Exactly 20 years ago, Derek Jeter, the Hall of Fame shortstop and five-time World Series champion, was in a similar position.

In one exhibition game for the United States, the captain went up against his own club in Spring Training. The result was the most Derek Jeter piece of hitting, ever.

Derek Jeter once played AGAINST the Yankees?🤯



In 2009 while playing for Team USA, Jeter suited up for an exhibition game at GMS versus his own team!#Yankees pic.twitter.com/NzTkC1rJU5 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) January 15, 2026

Jeter on Playing for the United States

Jeter spoke with Fox News Digital about what it meant to play for Team USA. Suiting up for the United States was not something he took lightly, even though the WBC was a novel concept at the time.

"When I came up, they didn't have all these USA teams," Jeter said of playing for the United States in the WBC. "It was either the Olympic team or that was it. So it was an honor for me. I really, really enjoyed it. Played with a lot of top players in the game and really enjoyed it."

Mar 11, 2009; Toronto, ON, Canada; USA designated hitter Derek Jeter (2) is congratulated by first baseman Kevin Youkilis after scoring on a double in the 4th inning by Ryan Braun (not pictured) against Venezuela during first round pool play at the 2009 World Baseball Classic at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images | Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Jeter then said how important it was for the WBC to have the best players in the game.

"It's important. I think if you talk about the growth of the game, then you need the top players to participate, and they're doing it," Jeter continued.

USA Teams

When Jeter played, his teammates included Chipper Jones, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira, Chase Utley, Michael Young, Jason Varitek, and Ken Griffey Jr. His USA teams also featured a trio of aces in Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy, and Dontrelle Willis.

Mar 4, 2006; Phoenix, AZ, USA; United States of America third baseman (left) Alex Rodriguez warms up with shortstop (right) Derek Jeter and outfielder (center) Ken Griffey Jr.during practice at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images Copyright Rick Scuteri | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

20 years later, and Judge may have an even more stacked team than Jeter did. Playing with the captain will be Bobby Witt Jr., Corbin Carroll, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman, Cal Raleigh, and Gunnar Henderson. On the pitching side, the USA team has Joe Ryan, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Logan Webb, and Mason Miller, who will close games.

Judge on Playing for the United States

Just like Jeter, Judge is also proud to play for his country in the WBC. He calls it a "humbling experience."

"It's something special, getting a chance to represent our country," Judge said when he was initially announced as team captain. "I'm just thinking about all the brave men and women that have fought for this country and laid their lives down for us to get a chance to go out here and play a game. It's a pretty humbling experience."

