Yankees Should Pounce on Top Free Agent

Framber Valdez entered the offseason as one of the better free agents available. It was him and Dylan Cease at the top of the starter market, and both seemed like they could ink big multi-year deals. Unfortunately, Valdez did not have the same luck as Cease, and he is still available. The way Valdez's market is shaking out, with pitchers and catchers set to report in a few weeks, this could be an opportunity for the Yankees to pounce on a short deal.

Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti projected Valdez would land a six-year deal worth $200 million. That doesn't feel like a price the Yankees would have paid with or without signing Cody Bellinger, and now that their top target is off the board, that price seems less likely. What's unfortunate for Valdez, who probably had high hopes of cashing out this winter, is that it doesn't seem like he'll make that deal with anybody.

In a world where the top free agents, Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Tatsuya Imai, all signed short-term deals, that does look like an avenue that Valdez will have to settle for. With the Yankees taking an even more frugal approach than usual, it could still be a situation where Valdez falls into their laps. That is, of course, if owner Hal Steinbrenner is willing to take on any more money.

Sep 7, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) walks off the field during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Frugal Yanks

There were several veteran relievers who signed for affordable deals and made a lot of sense given their bullpen woes in 2025. The Yankees passed on them.

Brad Keller, Pete Fairbanks, and Caleb Thielbar didn't sign for big dollars, and the Yankees watched them go elsewhere, so the thought of them bringing on Valdez, who they would also have to surrender a pick for, seems unlikely. That said, these are still the Yankees.

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

What Valdez Could Fetch

If the Valdez market continues to crater, a team that has been on a long quest for innings has to consider him at the very least. There has to be a price they like. Steamer projects Valdez pitch to a 3.48 ERA in 190 innings with a 3.7 WAR. Production like that would instantly upgrade the Yanks in a big way.

Valdez could land a deal akin to the one Imai got with the Astros. That's a three-year pact worth $54 million, with multiple opt-outs. Would that be an appealing price tag for the Yankees? While they may have been more cautious about giving this money to an unproven arm in Imai, Valdez could be a different story.

Valdez has been a horse since 2022. He has pitched at or around 30 games a season each year since then. Valdez has also pitched over 200 innings once, 190 twice, and around 170 once.

There was a weird incident with his backup catcher that the Yankees witnessed firsthand, but since when have behavioral concerns ever stopped them? In 2022, they traded for Josh Donaldson, who had ripped ace Gerrit Cole the year before. Valdez having a beef with a backup catcher is child's play compared to that.

Oct 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Houston Astros during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It has been a while since the Yankees signed a controversial malcontent anyway. This winter could use some spicing up anyway. Plus, if fans survived Donaldson smiling after a paltry showing in the American League Championship series, they can survive anything.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!