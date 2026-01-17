Michael Kay Continues to Defend Yankees Slow Offseason

The New York Yankees have yet to do anything noteworthy this offseason, unless one considers trading for Ryan Weathers to be a season changing trade.

Weathers came to the team for a boatload of prospects, but the Yankees have failed to add anyone important in free agency.

They're still at a standstill with Cody Bellinger, and things aren't looking good as a few other teams continue to put their name in the mix.

With Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette off the table, Yankees fans are growing more and more upset. This isn't the first time Michael Kay has defended this team, and it sure won't be the last.

Michael Kay's Viral Social Media Thoughts

They won 94 games last year. They do that again, they’re in the playoffs. And they’re not the same. They get back Cole in June. He didn’t pitch last year. They have Schlittler for the whole season. And Bednar. And Caballero. And Rosario. Far from the same team. https://t.co/5GhgN5D4ah — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) January 16, 2026

January 16 was quite the day for the broadcaster as he took countless hours responding to fans and clapping back at their complaints.

His most noteworthy response read, "They won 94 games last year. They do that again, they’re in the playoffs. And they’re not the same. They get back Cole in June. He didn’t pitch last year. They have Schlittler for the whole season. And Bednar. And Caballero. And Rosario. Far from the same team."

That post has half as many replies as it does likes which tells you all you need to know. Yankees fans aren't buying what he's saying, and at this point it's a matter of Kay trying to convince himself everything is okay within the organization.

Kay's Other Responses

Get back to me at the end of the season. We’ll see who should GTHO. https://t.co/4nhoD5g4WY — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) January 16, 2026

Other than Kay defending the team's $30 chicken tender bucket, he clapped back at numerous fans who were all simply expressing their opinion.

One fan told Kay this team hasn't done enough to make the World Series so he responded, "Then why not cut payroll? No one has an answer for that? Why put lipstick on a pig? They would be competitive at 250. No one can answer that."

Imagine someone saying this team is mid, Darin. Do you agree with that. You’re conflating an answer I gave for one thing, to something different. Is this team “mid,” Darin? https://t.co/Q9TES12ZcY — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) January 16, 2026

Anytime a fan told Kay they're worried about this offense, he replied with, "Scored the most runs in baseball last year." While that may be true, that doesn't mean everyone is going to play to that level again this season, especially if they don't get Cody Bellinger back.

"Tell me how Toronto has clearly gotten better. I’m curious. They lost Bichette, Bassitt and Scherzer. They’re still excellent, but how have they gotten much better?" Kay responded to a fan who said the Blue Jays have gotten better while the Yankees got worse.

So when I actually give facts you take that as making excuses? If you feel I’m making excuses you should not take anything I say seriously. Don’t listen and don’t care what I say. It’s quite easy. https://t.co/kb32FXmdRB — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) January 16, 2026

There are at least ten more of Kay's responses that could be included in this article, but the ones included paint a clear picture. Kay loves this team, as he should, and he's going to extreme lengths to defend them. Right or wrong, he has a response to every fan's complaint and if that's how he wants to spend his day, no one is going to stop him. Either way, the point still stands. This Yankees team hasn't gotten better while teams around them are going all-out to win a World Series.

