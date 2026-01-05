Yankees Predicted to Take Chance on Injured Starting Pitcher

The New York Yankees have yet to make a big move in the 2025-2026 offseason. Now, they're being predicted to make a deal with a player who just spent a year with their arch-rivals and has a complicated injury history.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report suggested that the Yankees would sign Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $43 million contract with a $20 million club option in 2028. The prediction comes after the Pinstripes lost out on Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai, whom they had long been linked to and signed instead with the Houston Astros.

"Lucas Giolito told Rob Bradford of Baseball Isn't Boring that he was completely healthy in December, but he wasn't available for the postseason because he dealt with an elbow injury. That came after he missed all of 2024 after having an internal brace procedure on that right elbow. Some teams are going to be scared off by that recent injury history," Kelly wrote.

"Ironically, it could be the Yankees — a team with injury questions surrounding Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Clark Schmidt and Carlos Rodón — that make the most sense for Giolito," he continued. "If they're willing to consider another pitcher with a lengthy injury history via trade in Edward Cabrera, why would they shy away from Giolito?"

Yankees Predicted to Sign Lucas Giolito

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

In 2025, his first season back after internal brace surgery, Giolito threw a 3.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 145 innings through his 26 starts. Those numbers are consistent with his pre-surgery stats, though it's unclear if Giolito has further complications from the injury that kept him from the 2025 postseason. The California native was an All-Star in 2019 and pitched a no-hitter in August of 2020 as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Like Kelly mentioned, the Yankees' rotation is already banged up. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt will all be unavailable on Opening Day, and Schmidt could miss the entire 2026 season. Adding another injured pitcher (and one that is 31 to boot) could be a huge misstep in an offseason that is already heavily criticized for lack of action.

On the other hand, Giolito insists that he is healthy and is looking to join a new club. He declined a $19 million player option to stay with the Red Sox in 2026, instead opting for free agency. Adding another starter for Opening Day who could become a solid middle of the rotation guy when Rodón and Cole are back certainly would give Yankees fans something to be hopeful about.

