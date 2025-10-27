Yankees See Cody Bellinger Market Exploding
Will Cody Bellinger be one-and-done in the Bronx? That depends on how much New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is willing to spend to bring the outfielder back for 2026 and beyond.
The former National League MVP is expected to opt out of his three-year, $80 million contract following the World Series by turning down his $25 million option for next season.
Predicting The Market
When that happens, The Athletic's Jim Bowden said Bellinger will be the No. 10 free agent on the open market. Bowden listed the Yankees, New York Mets, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners as best fits.
In doing so, Bowden predicted Bellinger, 30, will get a six-year, $168 million contract. That's based on using Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (six years, $150 million), Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández (three years, $66 million) and Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million) as comps.
"Bellinger’s ability to play above-average defense at all three outfield positions and first base increases his free-agent worth, although it looks like he’s found a home in left field," Bowden reported. "He has been a perfect fit for the Yankees, where playing half his games at Yankee Stadium with the short porch in right helped him hit 29 home runs while slashing .272/.334/.480 (he had a .909 OPS at Yankee Stadium and a .715 OPS at every other park). I think he’ll opt out of his contract and try to get the Yankees to give him a longer deal."
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.
He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in the Bronx, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Dodgers.
Other Options
Of course, it's also possible Cashman goes for what's behind door No. 2: Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker. Bowden named the 28-year-old the top player on the free-agent market.
Bowden listed Tucker's best fits as the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.
And then there's always Trent Grisham, who will be a free agent after hitting a career-high 34 home runs this season.
Bowden named the Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels as best fits for the 28-year-old Grisham.
The two-time Gold Glove Award winner will get a two-year, $30 million contract, according to Bowden's predictions.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!