Yankees, Cody Bellinger Talks May Not End Anytime Soon

Hot Stove season may be heating up but New York Yankees fans will have to cool their jets when it comes to the club re-signing outfielder Cody Bellinger.

"Talks remain in the preliminary stage. No serious numbers have been exchanged yet. And no one seems to be in a hurry," NJ.com's Bob Klapisch reports.

On The Clock

"Another executive with a long history with (Scott) Boras said Yankees fans are wasting their time looking for updates on social media every 15 minutes," Klapisch adds.

“This thing is going into January,” an executive told Klapisch with respect to the Bellinger talks. “Boras is in no hurry.”

OK, so Bellinger waiting until the new year isn't the greatest news. But at least he and the Yankees are still talking, right?

Not so fast, my friend.

Lost Cause?

"The timing has to be precise. But even if the Yankees play it perfectly, not everyone in the front office believes Boras will steer Bellinger back to the Bronx," Klapisch reports. "Some execs are convinced it’s a lost cause, especially if the Dodgers are serious bidders."

As for how much Bellinger will cost, his price tag no doubt went up after Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, 33, re-signed with Philadelphia, getting a five-year, $150 million contract. Most projections had him at four years and $120 million going into the offseason.

So it only makes sense that the 30-year-old Bellinger will be looking for a more lucrative deal. But how much? Klapisch pegged it at six years and $180 million, which would be a deal "I’m told the Yankees don’t want to pay."

Sep 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a RBI-single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

If the Yankees pivot and move away from Bellinger, general manager Brian Cashman can take a really big swing and try to land Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Or the Yankees can retreat and look from within by tapping Jasson Dominguez and top slugging prospect Spencer Jones to join Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham in the outfield.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Cubs. His resume includes a pair of All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award.

Bellinger looked good in pinstripes, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.

