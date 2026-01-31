Yankees Should Save Their Tarik Skubal Money
The New York Yankees are less than two weeks out from the beginning of spring training, but still the center of numerous trade rumors around the league. One of the loudest of those rumors is that they'll try to make a deal for Detroit Tigers two-time Cy Young starter Tarik Skubal. But truly, their efforts should be focused elsewhere.
Adding Skubal wouldn't be a bad thing, to be sure, but for a front office that likely is already trying to tighten the purse strings, it wouldn't be worth it when other needs still exist. While the Tigers and Skubal have yet to go to arbitration for the star's upcoming contract (he's requested $32 million, while the team thinks he's worth about $19 million, according to Tigers beat writer Evan Petzhold), there's not doubt it will be hefty.
The Yankees aren't the same spend heavy team they once were. While they still have a top lineup and one of the biggest salary spends in baseball, owner Hal Steinbrenner went on the record as hoping to reduce the Pinstripes' payroll for 2026. With Cody Bellinger signed on, there's little to no chance that is happening. With whatever money they're willing to spend, the Yankees could addresss more needs.
Yes, the starting rotation is thin with Carlos Rodón, Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt all still recovering from injury. The Yankees added left hander Ryan Weathers with a trade that sent four prospects to the Miami Marlins. While Weathers isn't an ace on par with Skubal, he should be able to help New York through the early part of the season before Rodón and Cole return (Schmidt's timeline is more uncertain).
Yankees Should Spend Skubal Money Somewhere Else
In addition to starters though, the Yankees also need closers. They made a trade with the Colorado Rockies for relief pitcher Angel Chivilli, whose ERA looks troubling on paper. After losing both Luke Weaver and Devin Williams to the New York Mets, the Yankees are left without any real fire power in the bullpen, aside from David Bednar, who can't pitch every single game. The Yankees should use their money to try to get the best relievers they can before the market slims down more than it already has.
Even if they don't address the bullpen, there's always the infield. The Yankees are facing lingering questions at several infield positions. At shortstop, it seems they're going to try to make a run for it with Anthony Volpe again, despite his inconsistent bat and sometimes abysmal defense.
Even if they don't get a new short stop, there's still the lingering question at third base. Ryan McMahon is a strong defender (who can forget when he tipped head first into the Red Sox' dugout during the AL Wild Card Series last season?) but not the best bat. Instead of acquiring Skubal, the Yankees could better focus that money on bolstering third.
There's no rotation in baseball that wouldn't benefit from the addition of Skubal. But pitching isn't the only thing that wins games and, to stay competitive, the Yankees should use whatever money they're willing to spend to address their other needs first.
Delilah Bourque is a writer and copyeditor based out of Pittsburgh, PA. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021. After a few years in corporate marketing, she joined On SI as a full-time copyeditor and contributor to the New York Yankees On SI, as well as occasional contributions across the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers on SI.