Yankees Sign 2025 Mexican League MVP

The New York Yankees have signed outfielder and 2025 Mexican League MVP in a splash offseason move.

"Says here that Nick Torres, the 2025 Mexican League MVP, has joined the #Yankees," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported on X (formerly Twitter).



"The 32-year-old, a righty-swinging corner OF who has also played 1B, hasn't played in affiliated MiLB games since 2018. Slashed .347/.425/.730 with 27 HR and 79 RBI for Unión Laguna. He's hit .343 with a 1.025 OPS for the club since 2021."

The preceding post, from Torres' most recent team in LMB — Algodoneros de Unión Laguna — wished Torres well and thanked him for his time with the team.

"Thank you, Nick Torres, for every game, every delivery, and every thrill you gave us," they wrote (translated to English on Twitter).





"For the way you have connected with the fans, for becoming a reference, an idol, and one of the most beloved players of this house.



Your time with the Revolución leaves a mark on the diamond, in the stands, and in the hearts of our people.



Today it's your turn to keep growing and fulfill one more dream, now with the



@Yankees



organization



It fills us with pride to see you take this step and take your talent to a new stage.



La Laguna and Algodoneros will always be your home.



Thank you, Nick❤️⚾️"

What Torres Means for Yankees' Offseason

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Torres joins a Yankees outfield that currently consists of Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, with Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez projected to make some appearances in the outfield as needed.

The announcement comes in the midst of a slow and frustrating Yankees offseason that has featured a seemingly endless pursuit of 2025 Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, who the Yankees have named as their top offseason priority. The Yankees' alternatives to Bellinger until now -- in Jones and Dominguez -- are considered less than ideal, and Torres comes as potential depth for that exact problem.

Fans are confused by the news as it stands, as Phillips pointed out that Torres has been absent from affiliated minor league play since 2018. Whether this is a minor or major league contract remains to be seen, but his stats for the LMB are impressive, and the Yankees do need a hard-hitting outfielder. He may get the opportunity to compete for the role the Yankees have struggled so mightily to fill so far, if they fall short of their loftier goals.

This is unlikely to affect the Yankees pursuit of Bellinger, given that Torres is under-proven in the MLB, but nothing is certain just yet. At the very least, they've done something.

