Yankees Checking On Disappointing White Sox Outfielder

The New York Yankees have an incomplete outfield as it stands now, and their options are dwindling. The team has reportedly offered Cody Bellinger a five-year contract at $155-160 million, but the Bellinger camp reportedly wants a higher AAV over a seven-year contract.

The Yankees' gear-shift may lead them to trade for Chicago Cubs outfielder Luis Robert Jr., according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, and it may not sound like good news to Yankee fans.

"The Yankees are also looking at the trade market, but that isn’t exactly stocked with great options," Heyman wrote. "They’ve checked in on underachieving White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, according to sources, and also Cubs star second baseman Nico Hoerner (as Pat Ragazzo of On SI reported), as well as at least a couple others."

Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic recently poured some cold water on the Hoerner potential, remarking that the Cubs are only looking to trade him if they are "blown away" by an offer.

Luis Robert Jr. in New York?

That leaves the question of Robert. Robert batted .223/ .297/ .364 with a .661 OPS, but proved himself a strong defender in center field with seven outs above average. He is the better defender when compared with Trent Grisham, who is expected to field the position in 2026, but the far inferior bat.

Robert suffered a hamstring injury in August 2025, cutting his season short. The Yankees' interest in him is concerning, given the caliber of player they have been after so far this offseason. They are expected to lose outfield possibility Kyle Tucker to another big-market team as well (Heyman pointed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets as his likeliest landing places, citing the Yankees as "on the periphery").

Robert has been with the Cubs since 2020, and has played there for his entire MLB career to date. Robert made his MLB debut in July 2020 and was a Gold Glove CF for that season -- one where he also came second in the voting for AL Rookie of the Year (the honor went to Kyle Lewis of the Seattle Mariners).

The Yankees' alternatives in the outfield are nothing to write home about just yet -- Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones are young and underproven in the outfield, and the Yankees have worked hard to avoid resorting to them when the time comes. They have tremendous potential, but don't quite fit in yet on a team that claims to want a World Series in the season to come.

