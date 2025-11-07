What Trent Grisham's Qualifying Offer Means for Yankees' Outfield
The New York Yankees have made free agent center fielder Trent Grisham a one-year, $22 million qualifying offer to stay in the Bronx for 2026. Now, he will have to decide whether to stay on for a year and see if he can repeat his success, or try his luck elsewhere, likely for a multi-year commitment.
He will have until November 18 to decide. Here's what it means for the Yankees' outfield.
The Yankees Could Likely Still Afford Bellinger
Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News described that with the offer to Grisham, the Yankees might be able to get both their free agent outfielders back if they want to. Cody Bellinger is a hot topic this offseason, and the Yankees are currently projected to miss out on landing him again.
"If Trent Grisham rejects the QO and signs elsewhere, the get a pick. If he accepts it, they have a CF, and the salary shouldn't prohibit them from retaining Cody Bellinger," Phillips wrote.
"Grisham, whose free agency was already battling defensive regression & a poor pre-breakout track record at the plate, could see his market depressed further by the draft comp, but I still think he can get a multi-year deal in a weak CF market."
Possible Outfield Makeup
If Grisham does return, the Yankees' outfield would certainly consist of Aaron Judge, along with Grisham in center, and either Bellinger in left if he returns, Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker if the Yankees can land him or up-and-comer Spencer Jones, a Triple-A prospect who is being considered for a callup in 2026. Jones' most concerning quality is his high strikeout rate, which exceeded even the worst of the MLB in 2025 and which may not translate well in the big leagues.
Jasson Domínguez is also considered an option in center and left, but was not strong defensively in 2025. Yankees manager Aaron Boone likes Domínguez, who is still very young (22), and he will likely take turns in the outfield as well while they figure out their ideal configuration.
If Grisham Passes
If Grisham turns down the offer, the Yankees will be playing with either just Judge and Bellinger from the best of 2025's outfield, or just Judge, and work with some new possibilities when spring comes. If need be, current designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has proved he's still a capable defender out there, but has primarily played right field and will be 36 in 2026.
Grisham had a strong season in pinstripes despite some issues on defense, batting .235/ .348/ .464 with 34 home runs and 74 RBIs. The 29-year-old was at his best in this second season in pinstripes, and the Yankees clearly believe he's capable of doing it again.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!