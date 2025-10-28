Should Yankees Have a City Connect Jersey?
The New York Yankees have been rocking Pinstripes for 110 years, permanently making the uniform their go-to in 1915. While the white and navy stripes are iconic, other teams in recent years have added a variant to their uniforms known as the City Connect jersey, which honors the team's home. Should the Yankees do the same?
Only one other club, apart from New York, doesn't have a City Connect variant: the Athletics. This is due to the team's ongoing relocation from Oakland, CA to Las Vegas. The A's will likely continue to not have a jersey honoring their city as they play in Sacramento, CA through 2027. While the (to-be) Las Vegas Athletics will get a City Connect jersey, the Yankees won't and shouldn't.
History of Yankees Uniforms
The Yankees have the oldest uniform in baseball, save for minor changes such as adding sponsorship logos and making edits as needed. The home uniform features the entirely white jersey and pants with thin vertical navy stripes. The pattern is so iconic that it earned the Yankees one of their many nicknames, the Pinstripes.
The Yankees' away uniforms are slightly different, featuring a solid grey jersey and pants with "New York" written in navy across the chest. This design is similar to other teams' City Connect jerseys, which often feature the name of the city, or a nickname. For example, the Pittsburgh Pirates' City Connect jersey features "PGH" across the chest, as well as textures from the nearby Roberto Clemente bridge to honor the team's history in the city.
The Yankees Don't Need City Connect
The Yankees traditionally do not wear an alternate uniform, though other teams tend to wear several different combinations of jerseys and pants even without a City Connect jersey. The Yankees are a historically traditional organization, dating back to the earliest days of pro baseball, and make several other choices to deviate from modern teams to honor this history. These choices include not having player names on the back of jerseys, despite how prevalent doing so is throughout all sports, professional and amateur.
The Pinstripe uniform is so iconic that it speaks for itself. The Yankees are such a big part of the culture of New York City, that the navy and white is, in and of itself, a way to honor the city's culture. It's also an instantly recognizable icon of New York and American culture, even abroad and among non-baseball fans.
While it would be fun to see what the Yankees could come up with for a City Connect jersey as a flagship team from the biggest city in the country, the classic Pinstripes should remain the team's sole home look.
