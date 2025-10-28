One Change May Earn Ben Rice Yankees Starting Job
New York Yankees utility man Ben Rice made one change to his swing in the 2025 offseason, and it might just be securing his spot on the Opening Day roster.
Rice, who bats left handed, used to finish his swings in a closed stance, preventing him from hitting certain pitches. The Athletic's Brandon Kuty broke down the changes to Rice's swing and sat down with the second-year pro to discuss the efforts he put into making them.
Ben Rice Made Offseason Swing Changes
Rice told Kuty that he had been hitting the same way since he was a child and had to put in hours at rhe batting cages and with the Yankees hitting coaches to open his stance up. According to analysis by Kuty, the offseason efforts were successful, and Rice was able to bat better when adopting the changes.
"Rice's swing change was clear to the naked eye, but measurements from Statcast showed just how drastic it was. In 2024, Rice's swing was only 8 degrees open. This season, it was 29 degrees open. He also stood 1.2 inches farther away from the plate in 2025 compared to 2024," he wrote.
The changes made Rice an important part of the Yankees' offense in 2025. During the regular season, through 138 games, Rice slashed .255/ .337/ .499 for an OPS of .836 and slammed 26 home runs.
The success of Rice's 2025 season and the work he put in could certainly pay off in 2026 While he spent 2025 between a few different positions — designated hitter, first base and catcher to be exact — being a more powerful hitter is likely to secure him a spot on the Yankees' 2026 Opening Day roster. Many analysts believe Rice will become a full-time first baseman next season, taking the place of veteran infielder Paul Goldschmidt, who the Yankees signed to a one-year contract last offseason.
Will Ben Rice Start at First Base in 2026?
While Goldschmidt had a great season with the Yankees, he's getting closer and closer to 40. His presence on the roster as the Pinstripes' go-to guy at first allowed Rice to sub in for catcher Austin Wells for a midseason slump, but many feel it will make more sense to allow Goldschmidt to walk in free agency and to spend the money that could go toward an extension for him on another starting pitcher and superstar outfielder.
With the changes to his stance and youth on his side, Rice will likely see a bigger role for the Yankees in 2026, all thanks to the tremendous amount of work he's put in.
