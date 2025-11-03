What if Yankees Keep Aaron Boone Through 2027? Three Predictions
Okay, Aaron Boone. You win this round. While the fans clamor for the New York Yankees manager to be replaced, the man himself has nothing to fear at all, and by all accounts expects to live out his contract through the 2027 season, managing the Yankees all the way. So here it is. Three predictions for the Yankees' 2028 season, assuming Boone is gone, so the frustrated can live in that world for a little while instead. Without further ado, the Yankees in 2028; guided there by Boone, then placed under new management.
Cam Schlittler is a Yankee For Life
Schlittler came out of the minors with a mission, and he is already a well-loved arm in the Yankees starting rotation. Schlittler is very likely to still be a Yankee in 2028, as he's a product of the Yankees' farm system and he's already proving to be a cold-blooded killer in the majors. By 2028, he could have that track record and reputation, especially as the Yankees are heading into a 2026 season with a lot of strong starters, to stay in New York for the long haul.
A few of the Yankees' starters — Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole in particular — are expected to miss the very beginning of the season, and it could prove to be an opportunity for Schlittler to step up and prove himself over longer stretches.
Anthony Volpe Has Turned it Around
I'm not even sure this is a hope fans have anymore, but when Volpe is healthy again, it's likely he'll return to the starting shortstop position for 2026. I know. And it's possible, once he recovers from his shoulder surgery, that Volpe could be the bat and defender the Yankees want him to be. It will be challenging for fans to trust him after the season he just had, but with the knowledge that he had been struggling with the injury since May, it is entirely possible that his issues were rooted in the pain and inconvenience of playing, as one fan put it, "with a shoulder made of string cheese."
Volpe, 24, and his challenges have been so intrinsically linked to Boone this season that his emergence in 2026 could lead fans to forgive Boone just a little bit. But even if Boone is out the door when his contract ends, it's entirely possible Volpe is the Yankees' starting shortstop in 2028.
Superstar Ben Rice is Showing Leadership Potential
Now I don't mean to alarm you, but Aaron Judge is getting ever so slightly older. This is something he is doing with every passing day, and it's entirely natural. That being said, Rice has the potential to emerge as a strong bat, defender and leader among the younger cohort on the Yankees. At the moment, Rice is 26, well-established and well-loved in New York. During the Yankees' summer slump, he was among the first voices against the party line that the season would fall into place naturally. Rice insisted that "a sense of urgency" would benefit the team, when no one else was speaking on it.
Rice also connects with the younger cohort from the Yankees' farm system, praising Cam Schlittler's work ethic and blue collar attitude, and celebrating how far he had come since their time in the minors. In early October, starting pitcher Max Fried praised Rice's development over the year, not long before the Yankees were eliminated.
"The growth that we've been able to see from Ben this year on the defensive side has been tremendous," Fried said.
Rice has been especially strong offensively, impressing current team captain Judge with this breakout season.
“When he gets a pitch to hit, he doesn’t miss it,” Judge said in September. “Even in situations where he may hit a homer in his first at-bat on a certain pitch, he’s talking with me, he’s talking with Big G [Giancarlo Stanton] about, ‘Hey, how do you think he’s going to attack me this next at-bat?’”
So by 2028, maybe we've all been killed by an asteroid. Or Rice might be making his way toward the Yankees' captain role. Only time will tell.
