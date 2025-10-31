Fans React to Proposed 2026 Yankees Outfield
The New York Yankees seem to have just one sure thing in the outfield, and it's Aaron Judge in right field. As it stands, center field and left field are up for grabs, with Cody Bellinger getting less likely by the day in a ravenous free agent market, and an underdiscussed Trent Grisham entering free agency as well.
In a recent post, Fireside Yankees on Twitter suggested an outfield makeup including Judge, Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker in left field and Yankees prospect Spencer Jones in center field. Fans gave the proposal mixed reviews.
Dominguez Out?
The top comment on the post read, "Why does it seem like so many people are out on Dominguez?", referring to current center field option and sophomore player in 2025, Jasson Domínguez. Domínguez is not considered a strong option in the outfield as he is still underperforming defensively, but he is likely to remain a backup option given the attitude of the Yankees' front office.
"There's improvement to be had there for him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier this month. "He knows that. But I think this season showed us that we can still very much dream on the kind of high-end player we think he could be."
Jones is Under-Proven, Tucker is Unlikely
Another fan posited that Tucker might be a long shot, and Jones might simply not be ready.
"Tucker is not coming, and Jones will not be good for the Yankees," They wrote. "They have too many swing and miss guys already. For goodness sake, learn some lessons for once: Get Bellinger and [Steven] Kwan. Power is fine - the swings and misses between home runs are not."
Jones, hailed as an Aaron Judge clone in the minors, has a fatal flaw: his strikeout rate is higher than even the worst of the Yankees batting lineup, at 35.3% in Triple A in 2025. At 24, Jones might expect a call-up in 2026, but he'll need to iron out this persistent issue to keep up.
The Bellinger vs. Tucker debate has dominated the offseason so far, and while neither player might end up with the Yankees, there is no denying that Bellinger would be welcomed back by fans and teammates. The issue with Bellinger at the moment is the highly competitive free agent market for him, where he is expected to fetch around $183 million for a six-year contract, averaging $30.4 million per year.
Trade Jones?
Another fan suggested a package deal including Jones in an effort to get another strong starting pitcher, while maintaining Bellinger and landing Tucker in addition, for an experienced dream team in the outfield.
"What if we signed both Tucker and Belli and packaged Jones and some others in a deal to get another Ace?" They wrote.
The outfield dream promises to be staggeringly expensive, and the Yankees are unlikely to part with Jones after the fiasco at the trade deadline where they refused to part with him for anyone other than, specifically, Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes. The Yankees certainly need another ace, given the sorry state of their rotation after a litany of injuries requiring surgery, but it still feels unlikely they'll part with Jones, even with his unique challenges.
