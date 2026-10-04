One Adjustment the Yankees Must Make Before Game 2

The Yankees need a spark after a lifeless loss to the Rays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, where Drew Rasmussen dominated them for eight shutout innings. They were nearly no-hit were it not for Austin Wells scorching an ill-fated double to right field. After that one, the Yankees will probably need something to jolt them to life as they await game two and the Rays' deadline acquisition, Freddy Peralta.

It wouldn't be the worst thing if Aaron Boone deployed the same lineup on Monday night, except for one change. That's Jose Caballero at third base. At this point, it's clear that Ryan McMahon's bat is more of a non-factor than Alex Verdugo's from the 2024 season, and he's far from the gold-glove third baseman he's been in recent years.

McMahon has plus-1 outs above average and minus-1 defensive runs saved at third, per Baseball Savant, while Caballero is similar, with a minus-1 OAA and plus-1 DRS. By placing him at third, they're not giving up much defense, and his bat is also an improvement—even if it's only a slight one. Caballero had an 83 wRC+. McMahon had a 78.

It's time for the Yankees to make a switch-up at third base if they want to even the ALDS in Game 2. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lineup change can make all the difference in a playoff series, which is why the Yankees need a McMahon-Caballero swap in Game 2.

Jose Caballero should be Yankees' starting 3B vs. Rays in Game 2

One of the main reasons the Yankees should put in Caballero after such a demoralizing loss is to bring the energy up on the field. Don't forget, the Rays ended up dealing him last year during a series against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. He ended up changing dugouts mid-game.

That never sat right with Caballero. To him, it's a sort of personal vendetta for being dealt like that. That's how his teammate Cam Schlittler described it, too.

"I'm glad he has an extra chip on his shoulder playing against the Rays," Schlittler said of Caballero last July, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Caballero agrees with his teammate, Schlittler, about this sentiment as well.

"The environment, the people here, facing my old teammates, it's just the little things that get me going," Caballero said, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce.

No time to waste

If Yankees manager Aaron Boone is set on matchups, Caballero has been pretty good against his old team—albeit in a 46-at-bat sample size. In 15 games against the Rays, he is slashing. 239/.271/.522 with four homers, 11 RBIs and four steals. Caballero also has two multi-homer games against them since that trade, coming on Aug. 19, 2025.

Right now, the Yankees need a spark wherever they can get it. Caballero could be that guy to get them started, making his presence in the Game 2 lineup absolutely necessary.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.