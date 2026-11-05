Yankees Could Build a Nightmare Lineup With One Blockbuster Trade

The New York Yankees have several decisions to make this offseason, particularly regarding an infield that remains filled with uncertainty. But what if general manager Brian Cashman could address that problem by acquiring one of baseball's most dynamic young players?

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz may not be an obvious trade candidate, but recent speculation has raised an intriguing possibility.

During an Oct. 29 appearance on the D-Mac and Reiter show, former MLB general manager and current analyst Jim Bowden suggested that Cincinnati could seriously consider trading De La Cruz this offseason.

Asked Jim Bowden if the Reds would seriously consider trading Elly De La Cruz this offseason.



"Absolutely I do. This kind of trade makes sense for the Reds and the Dodgers. The Dodgers need to be thinking about their next superstar player." pic.twitter.com/03iNx2lHpk — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) October 30, 2026

Bowden's reasoning centered on the Reds' inability to secure a long-term extension with their superstar, who previously declined an offer that would have been the richest contract in franchise history.

Bowden also suggested Cincinnati should consider parting with De La Cruz rather than risk eventually losing him without receiving a substantial return.

Of course, that doesn't mean Cincinnati is actively shopping its superstar. With three seasons of team control remaining, the Reds have little immediate incentive to move him.

But if their approach to roster construction is changing, the Yankees should at least explore what it would take.

De La Cruz would give the Yankees an entirely different offensive dimension

There aren't many players capable of changing the identity of an offense by themselves. De La Cruz is one of them.

The 24-year-old switch-hitter is coming off the best offensive season of his career, batting .283/.365/.515 with 30 home runs, 79 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and an .880 OPS in 143 games. His 5.6 bWAR further illustrates the impact he brings beyond the batter's box.

For the Yankees, that combination of power, speed and on-base ability would be particularly valuable. New York has relied heavily on Aaron Judge to carry its offense in recent years, and his injury-plagued 2026 season demonstrated just how vulnerable the lineup can become without him.

Adding De La Cruz would give the Yankees another legitimate middle-of-the-order threat while introducing a level of speed and athleticism capable of creating scoring opportunities even when the home runs aren't coming.

Imagine a healthy Judge and De La Cruz hitting near each other in the batting order, with Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice and the developing Spencer Jones providing additional support.

De La Cruz could also bat toward the top of the lineup, using his on-base ability and speed to put immediate pressure on opposing pitchers. And because he's a switch-hitter, he would offer New York additional lineup flexibility rather than simply adding another left-handed bat.

Perhaps most importantly, acquiring De La Cruz would resolve the Yankees' uncertainty at shortstop without requiring them to rely entirely on the development of George Lombard Jr. or another internal option.

What would Cincinnati want in return?

This is where a potential deal becomes complicated.

The Reds finished 75-87 in 2026, and their offseason needs extend well beyond one position. Starting pitching, bullpen depth, outfield production and catching are among Cincinnati's biggest concerns. Their lineup also struggled considerably outside of De La Cruz and Sal Stewart.

Trading their most productive all-around player would only make sense if the return addressed multiple organizational needs while providing substantial long-term value.

For New York, one hypothetical, though more favorable framework for the Yankees, could involve Will Warren, Luis Gil, Jasson Dominguez and highly regarded infield prospect Dax Kilby.

Warren would give Cincinnati an established, controllable starting pitcher, while Gil could provide additional rotation depth or potentially transition into a relief role. Dominguez, meanwhile, would offer the Reds a young switch-hitting outfielder with considerable offensive upside.

Kilby would likely be the most important prospect in such a package. The young infielder has quickly established himself among the Yankees' top prospects, with his contact skills, athleticism and offensive potential making him especially attractive to a team seeking more consistent production.

Still, even that four-player proposal might not be sufficient.

Cincinnati could reasonably demand a more established young star or one of New York's other premium prospects, including Lombard, Jones or Carlos Lagrange.

And with De La Cruz under club control through 2029, the Reds have no obligation to settle for anything less than an overwhelming offer.

Would the Yankees be willing to pay the price?

The Yankees have enough promising young talent to put together an intriguing proposal. Whether they should sacrifice that much of their future is another question.

Warren and Gil provide valuable pitching depth, particularly for a club that has dealt with significant rotation injuries in recent seasons. Dominguez and Kilby also represent potential long-term offensive contributors, even if their eventual roles in New York remain uncertain.

But De La Cruz is already producing at an elite level, and his age and remaining team control make him substantially more than a short-term acquisition.

Rather than pursuing another expensive veteran nearing the end of his prime, the Yankees would be acquiring a player who could become a centerpiece of their lineup for several seasons.

There is also the question of where Lombard fits if De La Cruz takes over at shortstop. The Yankees could explore moving their highly regarded prospect elsewhere in the infield, potentially creating greater flexibility at second or third base.

Of course, acquiring De La Cruz wouldn't eliminate New York's other offseason priorities. The Yankees would still need to address their bullpen, determine the future of David Bednar and find greater offensive consistency behind the plate. Plus, moving multiple controllable pitchers could create additional problems if injuries strike again.

But the opportunity to add a 24-year-old switch-hitting superstar with 30-home-run power, elite speed and three remaining years of team control doesn't come around often.

The Reds may ultimately decide De La Cruz is too important to their future to trade, regardless of the offer. Still, if Cincinnati is willing to entertain proposals, Cashman would be doing himself a disservice by not making the call.

Because acquiring Elly De La Cruz wouldn't simply improve the Yankees' lineup. It could fundamentally change what their offense looks like for years to come.

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