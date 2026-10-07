The Yankees Have to Stop Pretending the Lineup Construction Isn't a Problem

The New York Yankees' backs are against the wall after a rough Game 2 loss that displayed every fear you have when entering a series with the Tampa Bay Rays. They didn't hit, they didn't field, and they didn't make enough pitches when they needed to. It's one of those losses that doesn't inspire much hope, as they're down 0-2 heading back to Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

There's plenty of self-reflection that must take place going into Game 3 to give themselves a chance to get back in this series, but one of the things that needs to happen is shaking up the lineup.

As good-natured as the lefty-heavy platoon lineup is, it hasn't worked through two games, and the Yankees are running out of time to see if it will work the way they want it to.

The platoon lineup just isn't working for the Yankees

In cruel irony, the Yankees constructed this lineup with all this optionality for one distinct reason. They saw how the Toronto Blue Jays beat them with an extremely deep position player group prepared for every position, prompting manager Aaron Boone to ask Blue Jays manager John Schneider about platooning.

For a team returning all the key components of a top-three offense in 2026, it's safe to say a truly ridiculous amount of things have gone wrong to make the lineup look as anemic as it is right now. But the time for moaning can come when your season is over. While they still can control their own fate, they have to try to act.

Only a few players are pulling their own weight. Ben Rice has been awesome, Cody Bellinger has hit the ball hard and run into some bad luck, and Austin Wells has sneakily been the team's second-best hitter this postseason. Pretty much everyone else's spot in the lineup needs to be considered.

Drew Rasmussen dominated this lineup in Game 1, and Freddy Peralta looked good for much of the first four innings in Game 2. Despite being righties that are, in theory, prone to tough lefties grinding them down, there is something to the belief that not giving a pitcher multiple looks in the lineup lets them settle in early. It's why the Yankees' eight-lefty lineup was an MLB rarity.

Looking at the other guys in the lineup, there's no touching Luis García Jr. or George Lombard Jr. because they remain, by far, the best options on the roster, but everyone else is on the table.

The options the Yankees have for Game 3

Nick Martinez is a fairly platoon-neutral right-handed pitcher and might even have reverse splits. There is no formula for hitting him, but righties hit fairly better against him (.704 OPS vs. .660 OPS vs. LHH).

Looking ahead to Game 3, you could potentially make changes at second base, third base, and right field. The three names are Anthony Volpe, José Caballero, and Heliot Ramos. If you swap those players into those spots, the Yankees would have a more balanced lineup with five lefties and four righties.

But the problem you run into is that all three of these guys are worse against righties. Caballero's .668 OPS against right-handed hitters leads the group, followed by Ramos at .651 and Volpe at .637. The options aren't good, so your best hope is that they give you a different look.

Does that mean replacing the two guys who were the face of Game 2's defensive meltdown, Ryan McMahon and Jazz Chisholm Jr.? Boone told reporters he considered using Volpe at third base despite his inexperience there, hinting that there was some consideration.

We can't forget about the revolving door of Spencer Jones, Trent Grisham, and Ramos. Jones and Grisham have absolutely done nothing in this series, but who would head to the bench for Ramos? How much do the Yankees value Jones' athleticism, and how much do they buy his violent reverse splits?

These are the debates Boone must deal with as he enters a big game for both the team and his managerial career.

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