What Jazz Chisholm Jr. Said at Yankees Locker After Rays Loss in Game 2 Ensures He's Gone This Offseason

The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination and must fight out of a 0-2 hole after falling to the Tampa Rays, 5-2, in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Monday’s game was marred by an inconsistent Yankees offense, which scored three runs in 18 innings, and disastrous defense (four errors). Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. had one of those errors in the first inning. Chisholm airmailed a throw to first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. on a routine double play with runners on second and first.

Chisholm’s terrible throw let Yandy Diaz score the first run and Junior Caminero, who was up at the plate, advance to second base. Thankfully, no more damage came in that inning, but it signaled what was to come for the Yankees, who didn't play fundamentally sound baseball. And a team like the Rays, who play sound baseball, will make you pay every time.

After the Game 2 defeat, reporters asked Chisholm whether he would still make the throw in the first inning in hindsight, and the veteran infielder’s response didn’t please Yankees fans, who likely want to see him not in pinstripes next season.

"Honestly, I'd probably still throw it. The play was trying to be made. I just feel like I could have probably tried to make an even better throw. Where I'd throw it, I'd try and throw it a little more closer to the base. My back was turned,” Chisholm said (h/t Chris Kirschner of The Athletic).

In hindsight, would Jazz Chisholm Jr. have thrown the ball in the first inning?



"Honestly, I'd probably still throw it. The play was trying to be made. I just feel like I could have probably tried to make an even better throw. Where I'd throw it, I'd try and throw it a little… — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) October 6, 2026

Jazz Chisholm’s postgame comments set the stage for an unceremonious offseason exit



After Yankees fans read Chisholm’s comment on social media, they immediately called out the veteran infielder’s lack of accountability and his thinking that he didn’t do anything wrong. Fans also took the chance to call out manager Aaron Boone. They believe Chisholm’s response is an indictment of Boone's management style.

And if the error and his response weren’t egregious enough, Chisholm Jr. didn’t do anything at the plate on Monday night. The veteran second baseman went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Through three postseason games, he’s hitting .222 with three stolen bases, two walks, two strikeouts, and an OPS of .586.

Chisholm hasn’t recorded a hit since Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series last week, when he went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk, and two stolen bases.

Needless to say, his postseason performance, including what he did and said Monday night, does not help Chisholm’s case for returning to the Bronx next season. The veteran will be a free agent this winter, and the fanbase currently seems okay with letting him walk.

Remember, Chisholm didn’t have a great regular season this year, hitting a pedestrian .231 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and recording 41 stolen bases. His .231 average is the second-lowest of his career.

Meanwhile, the charismatic infielder had an All-Star season in 2025 with the Yankees, posting 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases. He also hit .242. In addition to his offense taking a step back, his defense has, too.

Last year, he recorded 12 errors, a .970 fielding percentage, and a Defensive Runs Saved Above Average of 2 at second base. Fast forward to this season, Chisholm posted nine errors and a .982 fielding percentage, which are slight improvements from 2025. But his Defensive Runs Saved Above Average was -6.

If the Yankees ultimately let Chisholm walk, they’d have to figure out how to replace him. One way to replace him is through an in-house move (Anthony Volpe or Luis Garcia Jr.). The other way is free agency, for example, Luis Arraez.

Regardless, Chisholm Jr. didn’t do himself any justice with his play Monday night nor with his comments after Game 2. Fans wanted him to take responsibility, admit fault, and say in so many words he’ll be better in Game 3. That didn’t happen, and now it seems only a matter of time before Chisholm is playing elsewhere this offseason.

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