While the New York Yankees are laser-focused on the bullpen, they are running out of time to address this weak point.

One of New York's areas of need is a right-handed hitting catcher. The Yankees are comfortable with Austin Wells as their starter, but his near-nonexistent production against left-handed pitchers makes a platoon necessary. Based on what the team saw from Ali Sanchez, he isn't even close to being a viable option.

The Yankees are now under significant pressure to fill that need, with two options in free agency off the board. Ryan Jeffers was quickly ruled out after accepting the qualifying offer from the Twins. But another domino fell on Tuesday when the Cincinnati Reds re-signed catcher Tyler Stephenson to a three-year, $30 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Stephenson, a solid-hitting catcher who will continue to be Cincinnati's primary backstop, was linked to the Yankees at the 2026 trade deadline and on the open market. However, the more important part is Stephenson's signing setting a baseline for the remaining catchers available. A $10 million AAV is a solid payday for a starting catcher with league-average production.

Catcher Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a three-year, $30 million contract with an opt-out after the second season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2026

Granted, the Yankees might have been out on Stephenson because they're looking for a backup rather than a starter. But this development will make it far more difficult for New York to land their optimal choice.

Signing Carson Kelly will be much tougher for the Yankees

Carson Kelly might be out of the Yankees' price range after Tyler Stephenson's contract was signed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the catchers available in free agency, the Yankees' best option is Carson Kelly. The 32-year-old demolishes left-handed pitching (.871 OPS vs. lefties in 2026) while playing respectable defense and has valuable starting catcher experience that allows him to easily share time with another backstop.

Kelly and Wells would theoretically create a strong lefty-righty platoon that makes up for their shortcomings against the weaker side, without wavering in terms of defense. Wells may also benefit from a shared workload, keeping him fresh throughout the year and consistent at the plate. And in the case of an injury, Kelly is more than capable of handling everyday duties.

But Stephenson's contract complicates the Yankees' pursuit of Kelly. After playing at least 110 games with the Cubs over each of the past two seasons, Kelly declined a $7.5 million mutual option to enter free agency. Seeing another starting catcher get a $10 million AAV will motivate Kelly to sign for a similar yearly salary and a guaranteed starting job.

Although the Yankees would love to have Kelly, their stance on Wells as a starter makes it less likely for them to offer the veteran the playing time or salary he desires. Additionally, giving a catcher an eight-figure AAV and not utilizing them as the primary backstop is a suboptimal allocation of funds, especially when the Yankees are self-conscious about their spending.

The Yankees have cheaper options, such as Kyle Higashioka and Jonah Heim, due to their numbers against left-handed pitching. But while they all represent upgrades over Ali Sanchez, none of them are as impactful as Kelly from either an offensive or defensive standpoint.

Ultimately, the Yankees might be out on Kelly in the wake of the Stephenson deal. They can always change course and commit to a Kelly/Wells tandem, but if they still view Wells as their principal backstop and don't want to make a significant financial commitment, then New York needs to pivot to lower-caliber options. A decision must be made quickly, though, with the MLB lockout looming next week.

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