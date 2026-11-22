The New York Yankees should still be looking for catching help this offseason.

Despite Austin Wells' second-half turnaround in 2026, the Yankees can't solely rely on Wells to produce behind the plate. Wells' numbers against left-handed pitching were atrocious all season, while Ali Sanchez and J.C. Escarra are inadequate backups.

The good news is New York has no shortage of free-agent options, even with Ryan Jeffers no longer being available (Jeffers accepted the Twins' qualifying offer). Carson Kelly is arguably the best fit thanks to his lefty-righty splits, solid defense, and experience with a starter's workload. If Kelly signs elsewhere, the Yankees still have Jonah Heim, Kyle Higashioka, Tyler Stephenson, and even Gary Sanchez to consider.

However, another option may have surfaced on the trade market. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Colorado Rockies are seemingly more open to trading All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman.

The Rockies considered making Goodman available at the trade deadline, but no team was willing to meet their exorbitant price. An additional report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed that Colorado is still open to a trade, but their asking price hasn't changed.

Rival MLB teams believe the Rockies are more willing to move All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman this offseason than they were at the trade deadline.



One reason: While labor uncertainty is making it difficult to trade pending free agents, Goodman is under control through 2029. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2026

Is it worth it for the Yankees to trade for Hunter Goodman?

The Yankees were one of the teams interested in Goodman at the deadline, and they figure to be a logical fit. Colorado is in an endless search for quality pitching, and New York has plenty of arms to include in a package.

Goodman is a pure slugger. In 2026, he hit a career-high 41 home runs, with over half of them away from Coors Field. In fact, the 27-year-old was more productive away from that hitter's paradise, registering an .882 OPS and 135 wRC+ on the road compared to a .791 OPS and 88 wRC+ at home.

Hunter Goodman again!



Home run No. 41 is a 3-run jack 💪 pic.twitter.com/fzX9QC8xs8 — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

However, the Yankees need to think long and hard about a Goodman deal because he carries a few red flags. Goodman has three more seasons of club control (which is why the asking price is so high), yet he's far from a finished product, even with a combined 6.0 fWAR over the past two seasons.

Goodman isn't a particularly strong defensive catcher. Although he excelled using ABS, Goodman's blocking and framing skills leave a bit to be desired, and he struggles immensely to control runners on the basepaths. In 91 stolen base attempts last season, he threw out just 17 for an 18.7% caught-stealing rate.

But the most concerning part of Goodman's game is his terrible plate discipline. The 27-year-old struck out at a 30.5% rate last season. The only Yankee with a higher strikeout rate than Goodman was Spencer Jones.

Unlike other high-strikeout hitters, who usually counterbalance their whiffs by staying within the strike zone, Goodman chases extremely often and usually comes up empty. His 40.4% chase rate (5th percentile on Baseball Savant) and 34.0% whiff rate (4th percentile) both rank among the worst in MLB.

Goodman's power would surely help the Yankees' lineup, but his awful approach would exacerbate one of the lineup's biggest issues when he's not hitting home runs. As such, if the Yankees traded for Goodman, they need to help him improve his discipline over the next three seasons.

Getting him to chase far less often and consistently swing at strikes will allow Goodman to reach his potential as a hitter. Based on his 41 home runs and .839 OPS, Goodman's discipline is the only thing preventing him from becoming an elite hitter.

Ultimately, a Hunter Goodman trade would be the definition of a high-risk, high-reward move by the Yankees. Those three years of control are extremely important because Goodman has significant room for further improvement, particularly by eliminating his detrimental free-swinging approach to put his incredible power to more consistent use. Goodman's ceiling already looks much higher compared to Wells, but his floor could be just as low if his issues aren't fixed.

If the Yankees have the full intent to develop Goodman into a more complete player, then a trade for him would be worth it. If not, they're better off sticking with Wells as the starter and pursuing a serviceable backup catcher.

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