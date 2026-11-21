Reports earlier in the week suggested the Jonathan Loáisiga reunion wouldn't happen. New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote that a few major spenders in the league were in on Loáisiga, and that the New York Yankees were looking elsewhere for now.

Turns out those reports were wrong, and Brian Cashman did what he does every few years—bring back a guy who played in the Bronx for a bit, floated around, then made his eventual return. Loáisiga followed the route of guys like Tommy Kahnle, David Robertson, and Roger Clemens.

If healthy, Loáisiga is one of the nastiest arms in baseball. Pairing him with David Bednar makes for a lethal combination.

Of course, Cashman and company shouldn't stop there. Retaining Paul Blackburn could be one option for the Yankees, but they should look for bigger fish. That's Adrian Morejon, the stalwart reliever for the San Diego Padres who, were it not for their trade for Mason Miller, would have been the Friars' closer. Robert Murray mentioned on the Baseball Insider's podcast that the Yankees were in on him, too.

Imagine a world where the Yankees are up 2-1 in a postseason game. The starter goes six innings, then Loáisiga gets the seventh, Morejon takes the eighth, and Bednar locks down the closing duties. The Bombers already have a wall in the rotation, and they'd have a rock-solid bullpen behind it if that were the case.

This trio could probably be the best bullpen the Yankees have had since Dellin Betances, Aroldis Champman, and Andrew Miller came into the back end of games.

Adrian Morejon is the real deal

While it is fair to wonder whether Morejon had an incredible contract year before heading into free agency, there is one major difference from 2025 that shows he wasn't having a flash-in-the-pan year. That is a spike in velocity across the board on all of his pitches.

The sinker was always his bread and butter. It went from 97.7 MPH in 2025 to averaging 99.5 in 2026. His changeup jumped from 90.5 MPH last year to 92.1 this season. His slider went from 87.5 MPH the year before to 89.4, and his fastball, the pitch he used the least last year, went from 96.5 MPH the year before to 99.3.

Adrian Morejon goes upstairs at 101 mph to get Ketel Marte#padres pic.twitter.com/B4BOtOxA8Y — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) August 7, 2026

With this increase in velocity came a significant rise in strikeouts. Morejon went from a 64th-percentile 24.5% strikeout rate in 2025 to an exorbitant 93rd-percentile 30.4% strikeout rate.

Of course, the argument against giving Morejon big money is that the Yankees have always turned reclamation projects into studs during the Matt Blake era.

Few teams in the league can do that, and it's why Blake and Sam Briend, the organization's pitching coordinator, could be due for big money of their own one day. Still, it's hard not to look at a bullpen made up of Bednar, Loáisiga, and potentially Morejon and not salivate at its potential, especially if all of these guys stay healthy.

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